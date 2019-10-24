Dawn M. Debus Joins eXp Realty

Dawn M. Debus, member of the Chamber for the last 8 years has joined eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. Dawn focuses on Miami Beach, Brickell, Midtown, and downtown Miami. She has 10 years of experience specializing in condominium sales and rentals.

She said, “I joined eXp Realty to help other Realtors and brokers grow their business locally and globally. eXp enables my goal by offering revenue share, stock ownership, training, and is growing globally.”

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its fully-immersive, cloud campus environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and 5 Canadian provinces. Soon expanding into the UK and Australia. As a public company subsidiary, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Dawn has been active with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce for the past 8 years. She is passionate about helping people with any real estate needs and now helping other real estate professionals grow their business. In her free time, she enjoys taking yoga classes at Modo Yoga and State of Yoga, kickboxing at Sobekick, and walking her dog at South Point Park with a stop at Monty’s for happy hour. She can be followed on Facebook @MiamiBeachCondoGuide.

Dawn M. Debus is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary.

She can be reached at Dawn@miamibeachcondoguide.com or cell phone 202-538-4438.