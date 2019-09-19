Douglas Elliman Welcomes The Cassis Burke Collection to Its Florida Brokerage

Carol Cassis and Stephan Burke Bring Top-Performing team with Over 70 Years Combined Experience to Elliman’s Miami Beach Office

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the third-largest residential real estate brokerage company in the United States by sales volume, is pleased to announce top South Florida agents, Carol Cassis, Stephan Burke and their team, Cassis Burke Collection have joined Douglas Elliman’s Miami Beach office from Brown Harris Stevens. Coming off of two recent sales totaling $12.6 million at Continuum South Beach, Cassis and Burke will continue to specialize in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood.

The five-member team managed by Cassis and Burke, include Diana Carulla, Laura Buccellati and marketing director Ted Borges. Together, the quintet has a track record of success with more than $55 million in sales volume in 2018, real estate experience spanning more than seven decades, and over $700 million in sales. In addition to other records, the team made history last year when they completed the first-ever successful real estate transaction with Bitcoin.

“It is with great pleasure to welcome Carol, Stephan, Diana, Laura and Ted to our Miami Beach office,” said Patricia Rotsztain, Douglas Elliman’s Miami Beach Managing Broker. “Under Carol and Stephan’s leadership the team has managed to consistently set trends and break records through their innovative approach surrounding sales and marketing and we look forward to being a part of their future achievements under the Elliman brand.”

With some of the most unique methods in real estate marketing, the Cassis Burke Collection effectively closed multiple record-breaking deals in 2018 including the most-expensive residential sale in Coconut Grove for $20 million, highest price paid for a unit at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach for $13.5 million; and the highest sale and price per square foot at 5951 Alton Road. In 2017, Burke and Cassis, made history with the first Bitcoin real estate transaction and in 2018 the team accomplishedthe worldwide record of the most expensive property sale via Bitcoin for $6 million at 7350 SW 47th Court.

“The decision to join Douglas Elliman was based on the strength of the brand, both nationally and internationally, as we continue to see strong interest in South Florida from buyers across the country and around the world,” said Cassis. “In order to attain our momentum in conducting real estate through innovative platforms and strategic marketing, we chose Elliman who will support us through best in-class technology platforms, marketing, public relations and an international alliance with Knight Frank,” added Burke.

The group was recognized in the “Who’s Who of Residential Real Estate” in 2015, 2018 and 2019, and both Burke and Cassis were selected to Miami’s elite invitation-only Master Brokers Forum. Additionally, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce recognized the dynamic team with the “Most Innovative Method of Marketing” award.