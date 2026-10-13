Dr. Alex Manzano Joins PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine

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PrivaMedis is pleased to announce that Dr. Alex Manzano has joined the practice. Dr. Manzano is a board-certified endocrinologist recognized for his expertise in diabetes management, thyroid disease treatment, metabolic medicine, and hormone replacement therapies. Dr. Manzano has practiced at Mount Sinai Medical Center since 2014. His clinical expertise includes all forms of diabetes mellitus. In addition to diabetes care, Dr. Manzano specializes in thyroid disorders, including thyroid nodules and cancer, and performs minimally invasive procedures such as fine needle aspiration biopsies and thyroid laser ablation. He also treats adrenal and pituitary disorders. In recent years, Dr. Manzano developed a comprehensive diabetes remote monitoring program that uses insulin pump technology and continuous glucose monitoring to offer real-time monitoring and individualized treatment. This approach has improved glucose control, enabled earlier identification of destabilizing trends, and reduced diabetes-related complications through continuous, proactive management. Dr. Manzano’s practice includes Comprehensive Metabolic Health Medicine and Advanced Hormone Optimization Therapies (AHOT), offering patients support for metabolic performance, longevity, and hormonal balance.

Dr. Manzano completed medical school in Ecuador and his Internal Medicine residency at Yale New Haven Hospital/Saint Raphael Campus. He served as Chief Resident at the University of Miami, where he received the American College of Physicians Chief Resident Award. He completed his Endocrinology fellowship at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, conducting research in adrenal disorders and Cushing’s disease.

Dr. Manzano is a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, the

Endocrine Society, and the American Diabetes Association.

About PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine

PrivaMedis is a concierge medical practice dedicated to transforming the patient healthcare

experience. Guided by four core principles—personal, proactive, preventive, and private care—

PrivaMedis offers a comprehensive, personalized approach to modern medicine. With locations in

South Florida and New Jersey, the practice provides membership-based primary care focused on

direct physician access, wellness planning, and coordinated care management. Members receive 24/7

access to a dedicated physician, same-day appointments, expedited specialist referrals, hospital

coordination, chronic disease management, preventive screenings, and personalized wellness

strategies. PrivaMedis helps patients navigate today’s complex medical system while delivering

relationship-driven care.

In addition to concierge internal medicine, PrivaMedis offers endocrinology, longevity, and functional

health care, as well as medical aesthetics. The Miami Beach office s located on the medical campus at

Mount Sinai Medical Center.

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