Dr. Arthur Agatston’s New Book Enhances His South Beach Diet with a Ketogenic Approach

World-Renowned Physician Says ‘The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet’ Reinforces Basic Principles of his Original Best-Selling Book

Dr. Arthur Agatston, Chief Executive Officer of The Agatston Center for Preventive Medicine, has written a new book, The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet, a low-carb, high-fat dietary approach consistent with a ketogenic diet that allows for more flexibility.

“The new book, written with the help of my colleague, Dr. Judi Woolger, reinforces the basic principles of the keto diet while adding enhancements that make the approach more convenient and more sustainable over time,” Dr. Agatston said.

The all-new keto-friendly program is based on Dr. Agatston’s original best-selling South Beach Diet, published in 2003. His approach was at the cutting edge of healthy eating as it recommended lowering sugar intake and prioritizing nutrition over cutting calories. The original South Beach Diet and other follow-up books together sold over 20 million copies. The new book outlines an updated version of the original program with the latest weight loss science. The South Beach Diet® is now a Tivity Health® brand.

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet extends the first phase from two weeks to six months or longer, allowing time to lose belly fat and meet weight loss goals while entering fat-burning mode, or becoming “fat-adapted.” Based on new research in these areas, fat adaptation ensures a boost in energy and endurance that encourages full-fat dairy and nutrient-rich meat sources of saturated fat.

Dr. Agatston developed the “Agatston Score,” arguably the most significant preventive cardiology tool utilized by experts around the world. His concierge medical practice, The Agatston Center for Preventive Medicine, is focused on keeping patients healthy with a personalized wellness and prevention plan, flexible appointments, annual check-ups and lab services and chronic disease management.

The Center’s physicians include Dr. Judi Woolger, Dr. James Trice and Dr. Cindy Shaffer. Dr. Woolger, who also sees patients in the Pinecrest satellite office, formerly served in a leadership role with the Executive Medicine Group at the University of Miami Health System.

The Agatston Center for Preventive Medicine is based at 1691 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach. For more information about the Center, contact Rebecca Lormand at 305.538.3828 or visit www.AgatstonCenter.com.