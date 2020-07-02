EDWAR SIMAL PHOTOGRAPHY Opens Exhibit at  New Small Pop-Up Gallery

Edwar Simal Chang is a Miami Beach-based photographer who was born in Venezuela and has prepared the beautiful “Lifeguard Tower Series: Miami Beach”, to invite everyone to have a piece of Miami Beach with whether they have ever visited our wonderful corner of the world or not.

During late 2019, he started selling his pieces at the Artisan Market on Ocean Drive and at the Antique Market on Lincoln Rd, and the response from visitors (locals and tourists) has been excellent! His pieces have been taken to very distant places, such as Greenland, Norway, Australia, Germany, China and, of course, to many cities in the USA.

Visit us at 805 Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, email photo@edwarsimal.com or call for a private showing 786-853-5414.