Edward Jones Ranks No. 1 among Full-service Investment Firms in the US Investment Firm Customer Experience Index by Independent Research Firm

Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranked No. 1 among investment firms for customer experience in The US Customer Experience Index, 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received the highest spot on the CX Index among investment firms from Forrester Research, an independent research firm.

Forrester’s Customer Experience Index (CX Index(TM)) methodology measures how well a brand’s customer experience creates and sustains the loyalty of its customers.

In addition to the No. 1 ranking overall, Edward Jones finished highest in the categories of Customer Service and Clear Communications among investment firms. And the likelihood of recommending their investment firm was highest among Edward Jones clients.

“We strive to build deep personal relationships with every one of our clients. It begins with understanding what is most important to our clients, then how, when and where they want to be served, which helps us deliver an ideal experience for each client,” said Ken Cella, Edward Jones principal for the Client Strategies Group.” But more than that, our relationships are based on truly listening to our clients so that we can understand their goals and motivations and ultimately build personalized solutions that holistically support their life’s goals.”

The ranking was based on responses from 15,765 US individuals measuring 21 brands in the investment firm industry. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey.

“The consistent high performers in the CX Index know their customers, allowing them to consistently meet their customers’ needs and make them happy,” according to the Forrester report.

“Edward Jones innovates in ways that are most important to our clients and can make a meaningful impact on their lives,” Cella said. “When clients choose to partner with an Edward Jones financial advisor, it’s based on the foundation of a trusted relationship. Client insights tell us that a human-centered relationship supported by a personalized digital and mobile connection is key. We partner with clients to help ensure they remain on track to achieve the financial outcomes they hope for over the course of their lives. Through this process our objective is to help our clients feel understood, informed, in control and secure. It is part of our client experience and through knowledge and empathy something we work to improve every day.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.