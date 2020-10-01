El Primo Red Tacos Pop-Up Restaurant Concept Launches in Downtown Miami

Budget friendly ‘street taqueria’ created by the owners of PEZ

The popular ‘red tacos’ food craze in Mexican cuisine makes its way to the heart of Miami’s Downtown District, and foodies will alas rejoice with every crunchy bite at the quick-service, outdoor pop-up restaurant El Primo Red Tacos. Owners of the fan-dubbed #BestMexicanInMiami PEZ, the U.S. flagship restaurant by Chef Javier Plascencia known for the innovative Baja-Med cooking style born in Tijuana, celebrated the launch with FREE tacos on opening night.

“We’re staying true to our Tijuana roots and decided to bring another of its culinary delights, currently booming in popularity across U.S. cities, to Miami and ignite the red taco craze here – we know foodies cannot get enough of the red tacos,” said Frank Neri, co-owner at El Primo Red Tacos and PEZ. “This pop-up restaurant concept is perfect for the times we are living in because it allows us to be flexible in the kitchen and continue doing what we love – getting people to try, enjoy and fall in love with Baja Mexico and its amazing food.”

During a transient time for many small businesses, the team behind El Primo Red Tacos gained inspiration and creativity following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and the challenges it has specifically presented for their other restaurant endeavor PEZ, which temporarily re-opened its doors to welcome guests back to its dining room during a COVID-19 phase of reestablishing business operations, and has since needed to remain closed due to the current local restrictions on indoor dining.

El Primo Red Tacos gives #TacoLovers a chance to taste and enjoy the latest food trend in an outdoor, casual, quick service pop-up, similar to what is found in many of the street taquerias in Mexico which specialize in one item. Soon enough, the mouths of those who call the Magic City home and visit from places afar will be craving the deliciousness found in every bite of the #BestTacosInMiami Beef Birria Taco or Birria de Res (for those fans of the Spanglish menu items) at El Primo Red Tacos while the pop-up remains open.

“The red tacos Birria de Res are the most flavorful, juicy and tender tacos you’ll ever have in your life – they’re what I like to call one of the culinary gems of Tijuana,” said Giancarlo Monsanto, co-owner at El Primo Red Tacos and PEZ. “At El Primo we do one thing, and one thing only – Beef Birria – and we do it damn well!”

Open on #TacoTuesday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. EDT, the pop-up restaurant shares its culinary origins with PEZ as well as its temporary location, making the facade of PEZ the perfect backdrop for a cool and laid back atmosphere to enjoy the #BestTacosInMiami, and is located at 20 W Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130.

Pre-order from the online menu for takeout or stop by while in Downtown Miami to try the signature menu items including Huesitaco (Birria Taco with Bone Marrow), Birriamen (Ramen Noodles + Birria + Birria Broth).

For more information, visit elprimoredtacos.com and join the conversation online following @elprimoredtacos on Facebook & Instagram and use #elprimoredtacos.