ELROW’ART MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT AT ART BASEL IN MIAMI AT ISLAND GARDENS

THIS IS KAOS GARDEN, THE FIRST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE OF ELROW’ART MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT AT ART BASEL IN MIAMI FRIDAY DECEMBER 6 AT ISLAND GARDENS

CUSTOM BUILT STRUCTURE AT ISLAND GARDENS, OVERLOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL MIAMI SKYLINE

Multidisciplinary artist Okuda San Miguel and Renowned Producer/ DJ Paco Osuna will represent, through avant-garde art and electronic music, their particular vision of ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ in an experience where the audience will be part of a great piece of interactive art.

elrow and Paco Osuna are curating a very special musical lineup of world renowned artists for this Art Basel edition that will be announced soon.

The personal universe of an artist turned into a party is the unprecedented collaboration that is elrow’art. Fashion brand Desigual, global party purveyors elrow, and art collective Ink and Movement come together to develop experiences in which avant-garde art and electronic music become a unique show, and the audience are key players. The collective behind this collaboration are a group of creatives who propose new scenarios to play, feel and participate in music and art.

elrow’art is a traveling initiative that will be calling in major cultural and entertainment capitals. Debuting at Amnesia during Ibiza’s closing week, elrow’art now makes its way to Miami and New York this December before continuing its travels around the world in 2020. “After our sold out debut in Ibiza, we are very proud to debut in Miami with our first immersive art experience, elrow’art. An initiative brought to life thanks to the collaboration with a great team coming from different art disciplines such as Ink and Movement, Okuda San Miguel, Desigual and Paco Osuna,” says elrow’s CEO Juan Arnau.

The theme of this first elrow’art event is called Kaos Garden. We will witness the reinterpretation of Bosch’s ‘’The Garden of Earthly Delights,” by the DJ and producer Paco Osuna and the multidisciplinary artist Okuda San Miguel. It is a collaboration between the two conceived as a trip through a night that will represent the dynamics of the historic triptych in which we see scenes of paradise and hell. In Kaos Garden, a unique hell will be the starting point. Darkness will represent the night until reaching ecstasy. The paradise will be associated with fun and hedonism with the light of the first hours of the morning in such a mystical and idyllic setting inside a beautifully built structure located at Miami’s exquisite Island Gardens. “We’re so excited and proud of elrow’Art and can’t wait to bring it to Art Basel, a perfect destination for art lovers and music fans to experience this unique multisensory collaboration,” says Michael Julian, Special Advisor to elrow.

“Introducing elrow’art in Miami during Art Basel is a very special event for me. It means bringing the art enthusiasts to a party where they can experience my universe from an unusual perspective. Moreover, the union of art and music really interests me due to the importance that the latter has in my life”. – Okuda San Miguel

Paco Osuna will be the sonic curator and spiritual guide who will select the rhythms that will draw the sound landscape to mark the route from hell to Eden. Okuda’s unique iconographic language of multicolored geometric structures and patterns that have made him one of the world’s most recognizable street artists of today will be on full display, right down to elrow’s signature confetti. He will recreate the surreal, chaotic and multisensory scene of a garden that will unleash emotions and human free will. Skulls of colors that open up at our pace, ships that fly, mountains that take root, birds, unicorns and sirens dancing, are some of the elements that will make up this fantasy in which each attendee will choose their own destiny.

The first edition of this project is sponsored by Desigual. With it the fashion brand fulfills its purpose of supporting the art world and young talents, as well as inspiring to awaken the creativity that we all carry within and become artists.

“I think life is boring if you don’t do things your own way, even if it is not the way or in the order in which everyone expects,” explains Okuda San Miguel about the leitmotiv of Kaos Garden. “For me, chaos is the freedom to choose your own path and have a good time going through it. Let’s do it our way”, dishes the Spaniard, who proposes all to be funny and irreverent in a magical event like the work of art he represents. “This experience is a challenge for me, an opportunity to innovate and do something different, because making music that identifies Okuda, elrow and what I represent, is a challenge because they are three very different concepts but at the same time very connected”.

Watch elrow’art in progress and scenes from their debut at Amnesia: Here