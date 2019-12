WeWork is running an end of year promotion for select offices at their Miami Beach locations: 350 Lincoln Rd and 429 Lenox Ave.

6 person offices valued at $2300/mo + tax can go for as low as $1610/mo + tax for a 12 month commitment.

As well as, 4 person offices valued at $1650/mo + tax can go for as low as $1,155 for a 12 month commitment.

This promotion ends on December 20th. Please contact WeWork for more information.