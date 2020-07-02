Experience an Eclectic Blend of Miami Spice Offerings This Summer

From Italian to Indian and French to Latin, there’s so much to experience this year.

Cafe Prima Pasta – Offering Takeout

Join the Café Prima Pasta family for a special Italian dining experience in North Beach. Celebrating 27 years, the restaurant is a known celebrity hotspot, frequented by Iggy Pop, Pitbull and Lenny Kravitz. Miami Spice menu highlights include Carpaccio Di Manzo, with thin slices of filet mignon, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and shaved parmesan; Mini Fiocchi Rapera, pasta filled with cheese and pear and topped with roasted prosciutto and creamy truffle sauce; Lobster Ravioli, ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, creamy saffron sauce and diced shrimp; and Vegan Pasta, with gluten-free penne and mixed fresh vegetables topped with pomodoro sauce as a vegan option.

OLA – Offering Takeout

OLA Restaurant at The Gates Hotel South Beach boasts a premier hotel-restaurant experience with a Latin cuisine. This year, OLA is participating in Miami Spice, serving decadent dishes at a special price from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday to Sunday, beginning July 1. Enjoy a fusion of exquisite Pan Latin, Caribbean and Spanish flavors to top off your fine-dining experience in South Beach. Menu highlights include Snapper Ceviche, red onion, radish, chives, lime juice, orange juice, mango sorbet; Arepa con Oxtail, corn arepa with braised oxtail, avocado, chipotle sauce; Aroz Verde with Fish, with green rice, radish salad, chipotle aioli, cubanel sauce; Pork Milanesa, panko, pumpkin seeds, yucca mash, pepper salad, aioli; and to finish with a sweet treat, The Chocolate Bomb, semi-sweet chocolate mousse with toasted hazelnuts or Deconstructed Key Lime Pie, Key lime custard, toasted meringue, vanilla bean ice cream and finished with toasted tuile.

Toscana Divino

Blending fine dining and Italian hospitality, Toscana Divino delivers an unforgettable one-of-a-kind experience. The restaurant, dedicated to providing sustainable cuisine where every ingredient is thoughtfully sourced, will be offering Miami Spice for lunch Monday through Friday starting at 12 p.m. Menu highlights include Bresaola, cured beef “Bresaola,” arugula, grana padano; Beets Salad With Beef Tongue, roasted red beets, beef tongue, salsa verde, pine nuts and microgreens; Red Shrimp and Avocado, Patagonian shrimp, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion; Pappardelle Finocchiona, with white sausage, fennel pollen and pecorino; and Risotto Primavera, Acquarello rice, with farms vegetables, and Grana Padano.