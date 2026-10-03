Florida Blue Foundation now accepting grant applications for maternal health initiatives

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The Florida Blue Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate of Florida Blue and part of the GuideWell portfolio of companies, now is accepting grant applications from nonprofits focused on improving maternal health outcomes in Florida.

The foundation seeks to fund Florida-based nonprofits with innovative and actionable solutions designed to improve maternal health outcomes and ensure access to quality healthcare services and support.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida’s maternal mortality rate is higher than the national average, with 19.4 percent of the state’s counties classified as “maternity care deserts.” Rural areas are particularly vulnerable, with 100 percent of women living more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital, compared to 10.7 percent in urban areas.

Additionally, chronic conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity significantly increase the risk of severe pregnancy-related complications and are major drivers of maternal morbidity and mortality in Florida.

To address these challenges, the Foundation is seeking to support solutions that:

• Improve maternal health outcomes for those with chronic conditions, and/or

• Provide perinatal and postpartum maternal mental health support.

Special consideration will be given to organizations that use innovative AI-powered solutions, such as chatbots or predictive analytics, and to those serving people living in under-resourced communities and/or Florida’s rural counties.

“Every mother and baby in Florida deserves care they can count on, before, during, and after birth. That’s what drives us,” said Susan Towler, vice president of the Florida Blue Foundation. “When we partner with nonprofits doing this work on the ground, we’re helping them reach the families who need support the most. Together, we’re building a healthier Florida, one family at a time.”

Florida Blue Foundation has earmarked approximately $3 million for the new grant program, offering four-year grants. The latest round of grants, which will be announced in early 2027, will further accelerate progress in improving maternal health outcomes.

Nonprofit organizations with documented expertise and experience in improving maternal health outcomes are encouraged to apply for funding. Applications are due by Monday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). For more information about the grant program visit www.floridabluefoundation.com.

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