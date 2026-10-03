Florida’s first pediatric cardiac robotic surgery performed at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

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The cardiovascular surgery team at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Heart Institute and Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute have successfully performed the first pediatric robotics-assisted cardiac surgery case, a first in Florida and one of few in the nation.

Surgeons completed an atrial septal defect (ASD) repair on a teenager using robotic assistance. The milestone further establishes Nicklaus Children’s as a leader in advanced, minimally invasive care for children and adolescents with congenital heart disease, the most common birth defect, affecting nearly 1 percent of newborns in the U.S.

Performed using a robotic-assisted surgical system, this procedure reflects the growing role of robotics-assisted technology in highly specialized pediatric cardiac surgery. In this approach, the surgeon remains in full control of the operation at all times, using robotic instruments to translate the surgeon’s hand movements into precise, minimally invasive motion within the chest.

For qualified patients, this technique can offer important benefits compared with traditional open-heart surgery, including smaller incisions, avoidance of sternotomy, less postoperative discomfort, faster recovery, and improved cosmetic outcomes.

The procedure was led by Dr. David Kalfa, chief of cardiovascular surgery, co-director of the Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute as well as professor and researcher at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

He collaborated with Dr. Tom C. Nguyen, system chief medical executive of Baptist Health Heart & Vascular care, director of minimally invasive surgery with Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Barry T. Katzen Endowed Chair at Baptist Health, and chair and professor of the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences at FIU Medicine, and Dr. Makoto Hashimoto, cardiac surgeon at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and director of robotic cardiac surgery at FIU Medicine.

This achievement reflects the strength of a collaboration among Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as well as Florida International University, who brought these partners together, helping foster the academic and clinical collaboration that supported the introduction of this advanced capability in South Florida.

“The successful completion of this case demonstrates what is possible when innovation, preparation and multidisciplinary expertise come together in the service of children with heart conditions,” Dr. Kalfa said. “This milestone reflects a powerful collaboration among Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and FIU, and we are proud to bring this advanced, minimally invasive option to pediatric patients in South Florida.”

“Small incisions make a big difference, especially in children. This milestone demonstrates what can be achieved when highly specialized teams come together around a shared commitment to advancing patient care,” Dr. Nguyen said. “By bringing together expertise in pediatric and adult cardiac surgery, we were able to support an innovative approach while maintaining the careful planning, collaboration and focus on patient safety that complex cardiac care requires.”

While robotic systems have been widely adopted in adult surgical specialties, their use in pediatric and congenital heart surgery remains limited to a small number of highly specialized centers nationwide because of the technical expertise, multidisciplinary coordination and careful patient selection required. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital now is among the few hospitals in the nation offering cardiac interventions utilizing robotics-assisted technology for pediatric patients.

This achievement underscores Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s continued commitment to innovation and to expanding safe, thoughtful treatment options for young patients with heart defects. By bringing this advanced capability to South Florida, the hospital is helping broaden access to leading-edge congenital heart care close to home for children and families in the region.

For more information about Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

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