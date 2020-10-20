For over 20 years, Dream Clean, a local South Florida commercial cleaning service, has proudly continued to provide janitorial services to municipalities, condo associations, commercial buildings, and large event venues such as Bayfront Park, Lincoln Road, West Palm Amphitheater and the City of Miami Beach. Their alternative pressure and soft wash services utilize bio-augmented degreasers to safely and rapidly remove grease and sludge from city sidewalks, drains, and commercial properties, all without destroying the environment.

As a coastal community, the Dream Clean approach is the type of new and innovative alternative to cleaning that will even keep our counties’ and cities’ flood and water pumping systems clean with no toxic runoff. Every product we use is safe and, in some cases, even good for the environment. We know our manufacturers and purchase all our cleaning-related chemicals locally” says Rodney McGilvery, founder of Dream Clean.

Those looking to keep their businesses clean, healthy, and safe can reach out today and call (786) 512-0809 or visit www.dreamcleanmiami.com.

“In light of the pandemic, we would appreciate the opportunity to give you a complimentary cleaning, pressure washing, or soft washing demonstration.”

#dreamcleanmiami