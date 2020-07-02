Former Professional Football Player Ray Lewis and Toast Distillers, Inc. to Donate No Excuses Hand Sanitizer, EZ Hand Sanitizer® Face Marks and Face Shields to University of Miami Athletics

Contributions Made Through Toast First Response, the Corporate Social Responsibility Division of Toast Distillers, Inc. and Subsidiary Miami Distilling Company

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Football League and University of Miami football alumni and CEO of No Excuses, Ray Lewis, and Toast Distillers, Inc., the Miami-based spirits conglomerate best-known for its ultra-premium vodka Toast™, will be donating 384 gallons and 500, 8-oz. bottles of No Excuses Hand Sanitizer and EZ Hand Sanitizer®, 1,200 No Excuses face masks 100 face shields to University of Miami’s Athletics.

Lewis will join Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers, Inc., and Blake James, UM’s Director of Athletics, at the university on June 22 for delivery of the supplies, which are intended to help UM student-athletes continue to train and work out while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The face shields will be used for medical personnel, trainers and staff.

The 65 football players who currently live in South Florida returned to campus on June 15 for voluntary workouts.

Lewis is widely considered to be one of the best NFL players of all time. He has now taken that passion he had for the game and is creating a new team to help achieve the mission of changing a billion lives. The genesis of the no excuses brand is Lewis’s experience pushing past all obstacles to become a legendary football player, mentor, speaker and business man. No Excuses is built upon ray’s own eight pillars of personal development: physical, emotional, social, financial, nutritional, spiritual, mental and environment.

The donations of EZ Hand Sanitizer® and face shields ― and all donations from Toast Distillers, Inc., and its subsidiary, Miami Distilling Company ― are made possible through Toast First Response. Louis, who lived through the catastrophic 2010 Haiti earthquake, launched this corporate social responsibility division of his companies to fundraise for natural disaster relief.

Louis’ story and the mission of this arm of his companies can be found on the red circle logo that graces special-edition Toast First Response white vodka bottles.

In keeping with this philosophy of giving, Toast Distillers, Inc., partnered with the Cosmetic Corporation of America in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the demand for hand sanitizer. The companies produced and shipped their newly created EZ Hand Sanitizer® for diverse sectors throughout South Florida and nationwide including military, government and traditional retail.

EZ Hand Sanitizer® will be available via a new e-commerce Shopify site at ezsanitizers.com and on Instagram at @EZsanitizers . The gel hand sanitizer will be available in the following sizes: 2 oz., 4 oz., 8 oz., 16 oz. and 1 gallon.