Forward March! Frontier Airlines will add two new Miami routes

Airline set to launch Punta Cana and St. Thomas service, resume Las Vegas flights in March

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announced two new nonstop routes from Miami International Airport (MIA) – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands – plus the resumption of flights to Las Vegas beginning in March 2021. Twice-weekly Punta Cana (PUJ) and St. Thomas (STT) service will begin on March 8 and March 7, respectively, and daily Las Vegas (LAS) service will also resume on March 7.

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming additional service by Frontier Airlines to these two popular Caribbean destinations,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “We deeply appreciate their growing commitment to serving Miami-Dade County and to safely helping our passengers return to air travel.”

The announcement comes one month after Frontier rolled out plans for service to six other routes from MIA. Frontier began three weekly flights to Santo Domingo on December 17. That week, the airline also announced that it would begin serving the following routes: daily service to Orlando beginning in February; four weekly flights to Cancun starting in March; three weekly flights to Guatemala City, four weekly flights to San Salvador, and four weekly flights to Ontario, California all starting in April. Frontier’s Ontario service will be an entirely new route for MIA. In total, the new routes will expand Frontier’s network at MIA to a total of 30 destinations.

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

“We’re thrilled to continue our exceptional growth at Miami’s convenient airport with new nonstop flights to Punta Cana and St. Thomas starting right in time for spring break travel,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “These new flights will offer unparalleled affordability and access between Miami and two beautiful destinations in the Caribbean. Additionally, the flights will maintain Frontier’s high health standards, including required mask wearing, temperature screenings and enhanced onboard cleaning.”

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier’s number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world – all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old. For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/.