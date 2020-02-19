Four Leap Day Deals in Florida

Check out some hot Leap Day Hotel Deals Around

Where: Marriott Cancun Collection

Deal: Celebrate Leap Day with 29% on stays three nights or more at Marriott Cancun Resort or JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa using code SPJ. This offer is only available on Feb. 29 and is valid for travel March 1 – Dec. 24, 2020 (blackout dates may apply). Rates at Marriott Cancun Resort start at $106 per night, and rates at JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa start at $163 per night (both excluding applicable taxes and fees).

Tell me more: Just a hop, skip and a jump from most major US cities, Cancun lies at the heart of the Mexican Caribbean. Paired with easy access to the Yucatan’s most historic and stunning sights – from the ruins of Chiten Itza to the cenotes outside Tulum – the Marriott Cancun Collection makes for an easy escape. The mysticism of Mexico’s ancient history and world-class Marriott service seamlessly come together at the two idyllic resorts that overlook the bright blue waters of the Mexican Caribbean. Both the Marriott Cancun Resort and JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa feature palm-studded grounds, beach-chic spacious rooms with private balconies, and trendy cocktail programs. Guests can shake things up and order from JW’s 150 Margaritas Menu, or sample the Mexican street food at Marriott Cancun’s trendy SacBé Beach Shack. Coupled with beachfront cabanas, free-form pools, Bali-style day beds, 10 international restaurants and Mayan-inspired spa treatments, these resorts are sure to impress.

Where: Lido Beach Resort , Sarasota, FL

Deal: The countdown to a flash sale that’s four years in the making is finally on! Available on Leap Day, February 29, 2020 through March 2, 2020, save up to 29% on best available rates. The promotion is valid for Sunday-Thursday stays from February 29 through October 31, 2020. Use promo code OPALFLASH at checkout; blackout dates apply.

Hotel: Lido Beach Resort is beautifully situated on a quaint barrier island off the coast of Sarasota. Specializing in sunsets and relaxation, the property is the go-to spot when seeking an escape to unplug and unwind. Spacious and designed with comfort in mind, the 222 guest rooms at Lido Beach Resort capture the relaxed elegance of Florida’s Gulf Coast, designed to offer an island-inspired retreat. The rooms are complete with gorgeous views as well as kitchenettes or full kitchens outfitted with refrigerators, microwaves, dual stovetops and dishwashers, perfect for family getaways.

How to book: Visit https://www.lidobeachresort.com/offers/opalflash/ and enter promo code OPALFLASH

Where: The Resort at Longboat Key Club, Sarasota, FL

Deal: No one likes being cooped up inside, here’s a flash sale that you won’t want to miss! Available on Leap Day, February 29, 2020 through March 2, 2020, save up to 29% on best available rates at The Resort at Longboat Key Club. The promotion is valid for Sunday-Thursday stays from February 29 through May 31, 2020. Use promo code OPALFLASH at checkout; blackout dates apply.

Hotel: Situated on the stunning Gulf of Mexico beaches along Florida’s west coast, The Resort at Longboat Key Club is considered a luxurious active/wellness retreat in Sarasota. Spanning across 410 acres, this wellness enthusiasts’ playground amps up a Florida getaway with an incredible sports club that includes 45 holes of PGA-approved championship golf courses, 20 Har-Tru tennis courts making up the award-winning Tennis Gardens and the largest deep-water resort marina on Florida’s west coast. With a large wellness focus, guests staying at the resort can enjoy healthy farm-to-table meals at eight restaurants, holistic treatments at The Spa and more than 30 fitness classes ranging from morning beach yoga to pro-instructed classes. The 226-room resort will reveal a sophisticated and contemporary new look inspired by its Gulf Coast location in April 2020, along with a new arrival experience, lobby, restaurant, bar & lounge, pool patio, rooms and suite designs.

How to book: Visit https://www.longboatkeyclub.com/offers/opalflash/ and enter promo code OPALFLASH

Where: Jupiter Beach Resort, Jupiter, FL

Deal: Celebrate this once-every-four-years holiday with an exclusive travel offer from the area’s only oceanfront resort, Jupiter Beach Resort, where travelers can save up to 29% off best available rates when booking February 29 – March 2, 2020. The promotion is valid for stays from February 29 to August 31, 2020. To book, visit https://www.jupiterbeachresort.com/offers/opalflash/ and use promo code OPALFLASH at checkout; blackout dates apply.

Tell me more: People work hard for their vacation days and deserve a little R&R when planning a getaway. Kick-back and relax at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa with plenty of sand, sun and wellness opportunities. Taking inspiration from the year-round tranquil oceanfront surroundings, the Opal Spa at Jupiter Beach Resort pampers guests with restorative treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit. When guests aren’t getting pampered at the spa, they can zen out with complimentary yoga, stroll down the property’s secluded beach, practice their backswing on the tennis courts, or unwind at the fire pit with their favorite book and a cocktail in hand.