Free Tax Preparation Services on Miami Beach

— For Income Eligible Residents—

Recognized as a best practice site by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for its fast and reliable tax preparation program, the City of Miami Beach will once again offer free income tax preparation services beginning February 1 through April 15, 2020 for families or individuals earning up to $56,000 annually per household.

“Last year, more than 340 households benefited from our services resulting in $327,296 in refunds,” noted City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “We look forward to serving even more families in need this year.”

Dedicated to making the annual obligation less costly by logging accurate and detailed financial information, the city’s income tax preparation services are offered by appointment only in the Office of Housing and Community Services, located at 555 17 Street, in partnership with Branches, Inc. and the IRS via its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Assistance will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays via appointment. Appointments can be made now through the end of tax season by calling 305.673.7491. Special services are offered to taxpayers with limited English or disabilities.

Residents are reminded to bring the following documentation:

Valid government-issued identification card;

Social Security card for all persons declared as dependents on the tax return;

All 2019 W-2s and information for other income;

Bank account information for direct deposit of refund

Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements);

Total paid to day care providers and their tax ID number, if applicable;

Birth dates for you, spouse and/or dependents;

Copy of last year’s tax return; and

Identity theft PIN, if applicable.