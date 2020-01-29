Good Judy Opens On Miami Beach

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Good Judy’s, an original concept, that launched Sunday, January 26 at Miami Beach hotspot Minibar at Urbanica The Meridian Hotel.

Good Judy (n.) – A great male friend who is gay.

Created by your favorite Miami Beach socialites Alex Norton and Jordan Braun (think Paris & Nicole but gayer and not as RICH!), Good Judy’s is pop-up watering hole for the gays and the girls that love them. Launched to fill a void they saw in the scene, Alex and Jordan created an experience for the community and our allies to mingle in a relaxed lounge atmosphere, sip craft cocktails and dance.

“We are both South Pointe residents and Minibar is our home base bar. They have always been so accepting of the community, as is evident from the “Make South Beach Gay Again” sign displayed prominently inside. We knew Minibar was the perfect place to begin this ride,” said Alex Norton, co-founder, Good Judy’s.

“We have the same discussion over and over every time our friends are deciding where to spend our evenings. We’re always on the search for a place that’s not quite a bar, but also isn’t a club. The Good Judy’s concept is that perfect middle ground.” said Jordan Braun, co-founder, Good Judy’s.

Good Judy’s will launch with a signature cocktail menu that pays homage to famed Judy’s of past and present. “The Friend of Dorothy” is a ruby-red tinted take on a Moscow Mule, the “Dame Dench“ is a Gin forward French 75 and the “Judge Juice” (a nod to everyone’s favorite lace collared lady) gives guests a choice between two signature Patrón cocktails “The Plaintiff Paloma” or “The Defendant Margarita.” See cocktail menu attached.

As for the vibes, Minibar’s resident DJ Niko will take over the 1’s and 2’s spinning top beats spanning the decades – from disco favorites to today’s top hits. Good Judy’s is sponsored by Patrón Tequila and food will be available for purchase from Regina’s Grocery. Good Judy’s will announce their next event in early February.