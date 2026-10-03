Halloween amusement park coming to Fair & Expo Center

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Sounds of Screams (SOS), a full-scale multimillion-dollar Halloween amusement park, is taking over the Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24 St. The park’s inaugural debut will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, and will run until Sunday, Nov. 1.

From L.E.C. Studios and Diamonette Event Rentals to a portfolio of more than 12 successful companies, SOS founder Humberto Alvarez has built his career on turning ambitious ideas into reality. But Halloween has always been different. A lifelong passion eventually became a vision to create the most extraordinary and immersive Halloween destination Miami has ever experienced.

Known for believing that nothing is impossible and for his uncompromising, almost obsessive attention to detail, Alvarez set out to create an experience where every environment, every scare, and every detail would feel intentional.

That vision began taking shape alongside longtime business partner Alex Reed. For years, Alvarez and Reed transformed their passion for Halloween into increasingly elaborate haunted experiences, creating productions so immersive that they attracted crowds large enough to spill into the surrounding streets — without ever intending to create a public attraction.

What began as a passion had clearly become something much bigger. The scale of the vision demanded a team capable of bringing it to life.

Alvarez and Reed joined forces with Osmel Nieves, Mauricio Estrada, and Brian Alvarez, the creators behind No Way Out. The new team combined large-scale event production with some of Miami’s most experienced minds in immersive horror, backed by more than 20 years of experience creating haunted attractions. Together, they began building something Miami had never seen before.

That something became Sounds of Screams. The massive new attraction features 13 acres of fear including five 9,000 square-foot haunted houses, immersive scare zones (like a creepy cemetery), carnival rides, live entertainment, food (from horror-themed treats and gourmet street food to desserts), drinks and an adults-only psychological horror experience.

The five haunted houses are as follows:

Mitos — Mitos takes visitors on an immersive descent into the legends of Latin America, stories whispered for generations and the unknown that refuses to stay buried. These are not just tales… they are warnings. Step into a forgotten Mexican pueblo, where something is already waiting for you. As you move deeper, you will cross into Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, and beyond.

The Trials of 1692 — Step back into 1692 and experience the terror of the Salem witch trials. Witness a trial unfold in the courtroom, find yourself imprisoned alongside accused witches, escape into Salem Village, and enter the infamous Witch’s House, where dark rituals and forbidden magic come alive.

The Infected — A classified life engineering corporation fell silent the moment an outbreak began. Doors sealed, personnel trapped, infection spreading in the lab. Now, a crashed delivery truck has ripped open the only way inside. Step through the wreckage and descend into the lab’s twisted remains, where something is still alive… and it’s waiting. There is 100 percent chance that all guests will experience close range encounters.

Dead End: An abandoned car lot full of surprising characters is enclosed within a perimeter wall of old shipping containers. Guests will walk through a mysterious collection of junk cars and will have to figure out how to find their way back to the amusement park.

• SOS House (for adults only): Enter the home of Jack Hunter, a serial killer hiding behind the lens of a photographer. What begins as an obsession with capturing the perfect portrait quickly reveals something far more disturbing. Make your way through his home, darkroom, and bloody workspace as you discover what happened to his previous subjects and the horrifying collection he’s created from his victims. Graphic, disturbing, and strictly for ages 18 and older. There is 100 percent chance guests will experience a high level of psychological tension at this house.

“Designed as a Halloween destination for the entire community, SOS brings together immersive horror and a full night of entertainment. These aren’t just haunted houses. This is Halloween on a scale Miami has never experienced before” Alvarez said.

General admission tickets start at $49.99. Fast pass tickets cost $99.99 (plus fee). VIP tickets cost $349.99 (plus fee) and include unlimited front-of-the-line access to all haunted houses and an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Sounds of Screams creative headquarters and operations center (additional perks are listed on the SOS website). For unlimited visits, the Season Pass costs $149.99 (plus fee). SOS will be open to all ages.

For additional information on Sounds of Screams or to purchase tickets, visit www.SoundsOfScreams.com.

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