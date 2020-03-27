Here to Be A Resource For You

Important Information About Our Miami Beach Community Newspaper, Live Virtual Town Hall & How We Are Helping Both Businesses and Residents

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce has been busier than ever trying to serve you during the current Covid 19 crisis. Every day we are in talks with the City of Miami Beach to receive current information and ask question on your behalf. Below are a few ways that we are helping to serve the public and business community.

Newspaper

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Community Newspapers will continue to digitally print our newspaper, which is a free resource of valuable information. While we have temporarily suspended our printed edition, we will continue to upload stories to our website and will be sending our e-newspaper the week of April 6, 2020. To view our content as its uploaded daily, click here.

Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Town Hall Impacts of Covid 19

The Chamber has partnered with WeStream and will be conducting a FaceBook Live Town Hall on Thursday, April 2nd at noon. We will have City Manager, Jimmy Morales and State Representative, Michael Grieco as our guests on the program. We invite you to join and to submit your questions via chat to either of our guests. Click here to follow us on Facebook and to receive alerts regarding our show and general information.

Chamber Events

The Chamber has never been more active with virtual events, meetings, workshops and classes. From Zumba with Baptist Health South Florida, to meditations with Innergy Meditation, to marketing workshops with Tropic Survival and legal advice from Pardo Jackson Gainsburg – we invite you to check our events page by clicking here.

Chamber Website

In the past two weeks, we have created a series of resources that live on our website which you may find useful. Below is an outline of what we have available, but to see a full list of the pages, click here. If you would like to be featured in one of the pages, please fill out the applicable forms in the sections below or email info@miamibeachchamber.com.

City of Miami Beach Update – We will be updating this section with information from the City of Miami Beach as its available. Click here to view.

Business Relief Guide- This page is a general resource guide filled with useful information on small business loans, government programs and grants that may be applicable for your business. We have information about free advertising from the Beach Channel, Miami Beach Life Magazine and Curbside Miami. The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is actively looking for special offerings or services to help our residents and businesses. Click here to fill out the form and click here to view the guide.

This page is a general resource guide filled with useful information on small business loans, government programs and grants that may be applicable for your business. We have information about free advertising from the Beach Channel, Miami Beach Life Magazine and Curbside Miami. The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is actively looking for special offerings or services to help our residents and businesses. Click to fill out the form and click here to view the guide. Business Directory- Rely on our members to help you. Remember Always Buy Chamber (ABC!) – lets support each other. If you need something during the crisis, here is a list of members that are providing a special product of service. If you are a member and would like to be listed, Click here to fill out the form or email us at info@miamibeachchamber.com.

Currently, we have offerings from AT&T, Trembly Law, PDS Business Management, Dream Cleaning, ServPro, SOBE Dentist, Bolt Mobility, Atlantic Broadband, Comcast Business, Spikefish Solutions,NS8, Vision Films, Baptist Health and Uptime Technologies. If you are a restaurant, we are promoting the GMCVB Guide, please make sure to join that program if you haven’t already. We will be updating this section daily and emailing periodic updates. We will also be repurposing your information to spotlight on social media.

Unemployment Guide – Did you lose your job? We realize that this may be a stressful time for you and your family. If you have lost your job or have had your salary reduced. Here is a resource guide regarding how to sign up for unemployment, funds/grants that are available and links for job postings in the Miami and Miami Beach. If you know of anyone that is hiring or have a resource to provide – you can send us an email at info@miamibeachchamber.com

– Did you lose your job? We realize that this may be a stressful time for you and your family. If you have lost your job or have had your salary reduced. Here is a resource guide regarding how to sign up for unemployment, funds/grants that are available and links for job postings in the Miami and Miami Beach. If you know of anyone that is hiring or have a resource to provide – you can send us an email at info@miamibeachchamber.com Speaker’s Bureau– The objective of this Speakers Bureau page is to facilitate the process for our members to connect and partner with experts and knowledgeable professionals in various fields willing to actively participate in speaking engagements. Especially during this time, many professionals are offering virtual workshops and lectures on a variety of subjects. The Bureau enables speakers to showcase their skills while providing members with easy accessibility. Members will be able to click on a particular industry and view the biographies of the professionals willing to speak on matters pertaining to that industry and then immediately connect with them. This decreases the workload of having to research experts in a particular field, look for contact information and then inquire if they are willing to speak about the topic. Members can be listed by clicking here.

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact info@miamibeachchamber.com.

Stay Healthy and informed!

Jerry Libbin

President & CEO

Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Robin Jacobs

Board Chair

Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce