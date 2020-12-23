Ibrahim and Ryann Al-Rashid Donate $500,000 to Fisher Island Day School

-New School Building to be Named for the Al-Rashid Family

Continuing their dedication to the enhancement of the Miami-Dade community, Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management, and his wife, Ryann, have donated $500,000 to Fisher Island Day School (FIDS) in support of its capital campaign. This is the largest single donation in the current capital campaign.

The donation will go toward FIDS’s new school building, which will be named for the Al-Rashid family. The expansion will include two floors of classrooms, an art/music studio, a full working kitchen, and courtyard dining for the middle school students.

FIDS is a co-educational, independent day school, which currently serves students enrolled in Early Learning (2 years old) through grade 8. It is located on picturesque Fisher Island, accessible only via an 8-minute ferry ride from Miami Beach. The school occupies a beautiful 1.8-acre campus, and is fully accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools and the National Association of Independent Schools.

“There is a special place in our hearts for Fisher Island, a place I previously called home,” said Ibrahim Al-Rashid. “We are honored to donate to FIDS, which has garnered a reputation as one of South Florida’s finest independent schools. This donation is important not only to help FIDS to expand, but also to continue developing the mind, body, and spirit of each child it serves.”

“We are extremely grateful to Ibrahim and Ryann Al-Rashid for this generous donation,” said FIDS Head of School Michael Bell. “As the largest single donation of our campaign, these funds will make a critical impact on the implementation of our next stage of strategic growth.”