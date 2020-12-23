IRON CHEF MASAHARU MORIMOTO’S MOMOSAN WYNWOOD OPENS DECEMBER 18

The Iron Chef’s Popular Ramen & Sake Concept located in Miami’s vibrant district of Wynwood.

Momosan’s menu features new signature dishes, ramen and wide selection of sake.

This is the Iron Chef’s fourth Momosan location (New York, Waikiki Beach, Seattle).

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, a Japanese master chef known for his innovative and signature style of cuisine, will open his Momosan concept, in the Wynwood district of Miami, on Friday, December 18. The restaurant is located at 415 NW 26th Street, known to be one of the city’s most vibrant districts brimming with art galleries, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and home to some of the largest open-air street-art installations in the world. Momosan Wynwood will feature the Iron Chef’s signature and newly developed take on Momosan dishes, plus a diverse selection of beer, wine, Japanese whiskey and sake.

“Though 2020 has been an extremely difficult time for our world, I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to Miami with the opening of Momosan Wynwood,” said Chef Morimoto. “The location’s vibrant personality matches my idea behind Momosan which was designed to be restaurant full of bold, fun, and new flavors that offers guests both familiar dishes like ramen and also items they might not have thought to try before like our crispy pig, which is one of my favorites.”

At Momosan Wynwood, noodles will take center stage alongside a selection of newly created dishes that Chef Morimoto developed specifically for this location including roast duck and A5 Wagyu beef. The menu also includes several grilled dishes and Japanese bar snacks, all evoking Chef Morimoto’s signature style. Small plates and appetizers take guests on a culinary journey with dishes like duck tacos, pan-fried pork gyoza, crispy pig ears, soft shell bao, sticky ribs, spicy wonton in Szechuan sesame chili sauce, and duck fat French fries.

The beverage menu will feature a vast sake list including Chef Morimoto’s signature sake, plus wine, cocktails, Japanese whiskey and Chef Morimoto’s different signature beers brewed by Rogue Ales.

Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the restaurant in accordance with the CDCs guidelines for staff and guests alike, with masks mandatory for everyone upon entrance.

Momosan Wynwood will be open for dinner service Monday-Thursday and Sunday, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Friday-Saturday 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to place a reservation on OpenTable.com.

For more information on Chef Morimoto, visit www.ironchefmorimoto.com. To learn more about Momosan Wynwood, visit www.momosanwynwood.com.