It’s Show Time! Join us for Seniors Got Talent in Miami Beach

–The winner will be crowned on Thursday, March 5 at the Miami Beach Convention Center –

After a round of incredible auditions with 18 talented contestants a panel of esteemed judges chose six outstanding finalists for the grand finale of Seniors Got Talent. The event was created and sponsored by Commissioner Michael Góngora. The contestants that will participate in the main event on Thursday, March 5 at 6 pm are:

Maria Cabrera – Talent: Singer

David Gilbert – Talent: Singer

Niagara Gomez – Talent: Gymnast/Acrobats

Ruben Gonzalez – Talent : Singer

Christopher Brockmeyer – Talent: Comedian

Laura Cobo – Talent: Singer

“The auditions were truly incredible and now I can hardly wait to see what our talented Seniors have in store for us,” said Commissioner Michael Góngora. “I personally want to invite everyone to come experience the energy and see the youthfulness of our Seniors.”

The three main judges for the final of Seniors Got Talent will be Grammy Award Cuban singer and songwriter John Secada, singer Melina Almodóvar and Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora.

“I am honored to be a part of the first-ever Seniors Got Talent in a city I value so much,” expressed John Secada. “This community is filled with talent of all ages.”

The Seniors Got Talent finals will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Miami Beach Convention Center Grand Ballroom. The finalists will perform before a panel of judges and a live audience.