Keep Ocean Drive open! Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is going against Miami Beach residents will’ and cutting back Ocean Drive’s operating hours during the busiest time of the year!
Do what’s right for Miami Beach and stop dancing around the issue, Dancing Dan.
We want to keep Miami beach business and beaches open , this is great deal of revenew for the city, just in one hour , means a lot of money that s city can use.
Besides ,come on, this is Miami people come here to party and have a good time.
Dan Gelber let’s put the police department to do their job and take care of people on the beach and on the streets, after all we pay lots of taxes.
Thank you.