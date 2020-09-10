KW Miami Beach Agent Sells Stunning $4.65M Waterfront Home on Biscayne Bay

Covid 19 has Created Increased Demand for Waterfront Luxury

KW Miami Beach is pleased to announce Elena Chulvi Gomez closed a $4.65 Million home on Miami Beach’s Biscayne Bay. This stunning home was built and sold by Pascal Nicolai, founder and CEO of Sabal Development, who specializes in custom built luxury homes and Togu Architecture. The 5,700 square foot, 5 bedroom 5.5 bath home, has 160 feet of water frontage overlooking Biscayne Bay and was built new in 2018. Additional features of this home include an infinity pool, roof-top terrace, surround sound powered by Sonos, maid’s quarters and direct access to Biscayne Bay.

Elena Chulvi Gomez of Keller Williams Miami Beach Realty represented the buyer and Mathieu Rochette of Compass Represented the Seller. “The demand for waterfront single family homes continues to strengthen during the Covid 19 pandemic. The ability to park your boat behind your home and have your own pool in your backyard is the ultimate convenience especially in a time when travel is limited and there are few options to keep families entertained in safe environments , said Gomez”.