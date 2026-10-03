Las Rocas: New climbing, fitness, community hub opens near Dadeland

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Las Rocas, a new climbing, fitness, and community space created by and for Miami’s growing climbing scene, has opened its doors at 9600 S. Dixie Hwy. near Dadeland in Kendall.

Founded by Miami natives, Kamal Daghistani and Jesse Seitz, the gym was developed to expand access to climbing and create a dedicated environment where movement, climbing culture, and community intersect.

Climbing has experienced significant growth across the United States following its debut as an Olympic sport in 2021. Yet Miami has remained one of the country’s most underserved markets for climbing, with limited facilities and no natural outdoor climbing environments. Las Rocas was founded to address this gap, aiming to cultivate a local climbing culture that reflects the city’s energy and diversity.

Designed to be accessible and community centered, Las Rocas offers Miami’s first true hometown climbing experience. The space incorporates tropical murals by local artists, a rotating art installation program, curated events spanning a range of interests, and a thoughtfully selected music program, creating an environment grounded in Miami’s rich cultural identity.

Beyond sport, Las Rocas is intended to function as a third space for the community, bringing together individuals seeking physical activity, connection, and shared experiences.

“Miami has always had an adventurous and active community, but climbers have never had a true home base here,” Daghistani said. “Las Rocas was created to give the city a place where someone can try climbing for the first time, train seriously, or simply spend time with friends. We wanted to create a space that feels local to Miami and is built around community.”

Located within walking distance from Dadeland Mall, Las Rocas is positioned to become a central gathering point for young adults, families, and athletes across the community.

Located on the first floor of The Crest, a 300-unit high-rise community, Las Rocas includes three distinct climbing walls designed to accommodate all skill levels, from beginner climbs that build confidence to advanced that develop strength and technique; a dedicated training board full fitness area with free weights, squat racks, and cardio machines; multi-purpose room for yoga, fitness classes, and events; dry sauna; cold plunge; lounge and retail area; co-working space with two private phone booths.

Programs and classes

Las Rocas offers programming designed to support new and experienced climbers alike:

• Complimentary climbing orientations for first-time visitors;

• Introductory classes covering climbing fundamentals;

• After-school and summer camp youth programs focused on engagement and growth;

• Birthday parties and private events, and

• Pop-up events and collaborations with local businesses.

By combining world-class climbing infrastructure with a community-driven vision, Las Rocas aims to establish a new standard for climbing and social spaces in Miami, creating a place that reflects the city’s energy while helping shape the next generation of climbers.

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