LE JARDINIER TO DEBUT NEW, FRESH & SEASONAL LUNCH OFFERINGS

An à la carte menu & three-course prix-fixe will be available beginning October 20

Le Jardinier, the vegetable-forward concept by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli which reopened at the beginning of the month, will be debuting lunch on Tuesday, October 20. Lunch will be offered Tuesday through Saturday from 12PM until 3PM and include an à la carte menu as well as three-course prix-fixe menu. Like the restaurant’s signature items, the new menu embraces local and seasonal ingredients, elevated by classic French technique.

The menu was created by Verzeroli alongside Le Jardinier Miami’s Chef de Cuisine Seth Blumenthal, who was named one of “Miami’s Chefs to Watch” by Forbes in 2018 while working on the opening team for James Beard Award-nominated restaurant, ALTER. Blumenthal will oversee day-to-day operations and menu development at Le Jardinier Miami while working closely with Verzeroli, Le Jardinier’s NYC-based Culinary Director.

Located on the ground level of the Miami Design District’s Paradise Plaza, Le Jardinier is steps away from countless shops and local businesses, making it an ideal lunch destination for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant features a spacious and lush patio, which was recently expanded to sit up to 64 guests at socially distant tables and redesigned with a pergola to make it an ideal outdoor dining destination in all weather. Indoors, guests will find a contemporary space with a striking black marble bar.

The à la carte lunch menu features dishes such as:

Red Kabocha Burrata with honey crisp apples and marcona gremolata ($22)

with honey crisp apples and marcona gremolata ($22) Roasted Beet Salad with herbal goat cheese, pistachios and arugula ($19)

with herbal goat cheese, pistachios and arugula ($19) Sunchoke Velouté & Chips with sauteed chanterelles and chervil ($16)

with sauteed chanterelles and chervil ($16) Brochette of Figs with grilled swordfish and fennel ($28)

with grilled swordfish and fennel ($28) Butternut Squash Quiche with smoked gouda and rainbow chard ($20)

with smoked gouda and rainbow chard ($20) Farro Risotto with parsnip & mushroom ragout, hazelnuts and fine herbs ($22)

Desserts created by Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone include Flaky Apple Tart with cinnamon ice cream ($10); Passionfruit & Kumquat Tart with sponge and meringue ($10); Cheese Selection ($25); and Plant Based Ice Creams ($10).

The three-course prix-fixe, priced at $40 per person, gives guests the choice of one starter and one entrée. For dessert, guests may choose between the Flaky Apple Tart and two scoops of ice cream of their choice from Frohzen, Martone’s whimsical and innovative ice cream shop concept located directly adjacent to Le Jardinier.

Le Jardinier is located at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 135 in the Miami Design District. The restaurant offers lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 12PM – 3PM; dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday from 5PM – 10PM. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For reservations, guests may book online at www.lejardinier-miami.com.