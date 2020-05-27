Legendary South Beach Landmark, Nikki Beach Miami Beach, To Welcome Guests Back On Wednesday, May 27th

Utilizing Nikki Beach’s ample and idyllic outdoor setting, tables have been reconfigured in keeping with safe distancing guidelines. The location is the perfect spot for a breezy toes-in-the-sand lunch or a sumptuous take-out meal.

Guests are invited to enjoy Nikki Beach’s favorite dishes like Tempura Shrimp Tacos, Nikki Beach’s Sexy Salad, wood-fired pizzas like the Tartufi featuring white truffle oil, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olives and mushrooms, Nikki Beach’s Famous Chicken Satay, Dubai Grilled Cauliflower, sushi, and specialty cocktails like the Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita, Aperol Spritz, Caipirinha, Caipiroska, and frozen cocktails such as Frose, Piña Coladas, Daiquiris and Nikki Beach’s World Famous Mojito available in a variety of flavors, by the glass or pitcher.

To dine-in, reservations are required. As part of the takeout offering,the location is also selling bottles of wine and Champagne “to-go” (valid government-issued ID required.)

As mandated by the City of Miami Beach, the following protocols (plus more) are in place at Nikki Beach:

Implementation of social distancing measures

New table configurations in keeping with safe distancing guidelines

A maximum of 4 guests per table or 6 guests if from the same household

The installation of hand sanitation stations throughout the venue

Staff will be temperature tested/symptom screened daily

All servers and staff to wear frequently changed masks and gloves at all times. Face coverings are required for guests at all times unless seated at a table

The installation of Plexiglass barriers on the hostess stands and bar (please note that guests are not allowed to sit at the bar)

Contact-free menus via QR code

Single use condiments, pre-sealed cutlery and chopsticks and no pre-set tables

Cars will be self parked as opposed to valeted (at a reduced rate)

The addition of an in-house team member who is in charge of frequent sanitation as noted below (plus more): All surfaces including tables, chairs, and door handles to be sanitized after each guest All bathrooms to be sanitized every 60 minutes Employee areas such as registers, punch-in stations, service bars and others to be sanitized after each use



Nikki Beach is located at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For reservations, please contact reservations.miami@nikkibeach.com and provide the number of guests (adults/children), preferred reservation time, name and contact number. Take-out orders will be received on site (pre-orders are not accepted via phone.) Nikki Beach’s full menu is offered daily from 12pm-6pm, with coal-oven pizza offerings available until 8pm.

Nikki Beach is the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 20 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality brand with locations spanning locations including but not limited to Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Costa Smeralda, Italy and a Hotels & Resorts division with properties in Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE and Santorini, Greece to name a few.