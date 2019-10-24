LETTER FROM CHAIR OF BOARD ROBIN JACOBS

I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone who came to the Chamber’s Annual Meeting where I was installed as the 4th woman to be Chair of the Board. What a magical evening! I want to thank everyone who attended especially our Mayor Dan Gelber, who swore me and the incoming board in, and the City of Miami Beach Commission who even serenaded us with “Rockin’ Robin,” which was one of the highlights of the evening and pretty amazing. I’d also like to thank Commissioner Michael Gongora who presented me with a proclamation making October 3 officially “Robin Jacobs Day” or the best day ever! Jennifer Lopez Day has some stiff competition..

I want to thank the Chamber staff for organizing an amazing event, the Cadillac Hotel for hosting us and the outgoing and incoming board members for supporting the Chamber. Also, I’d be remiss without acknowledging my co-chair for the past year and top legal eagle named by Florida Trend Magazine Wayne Pathman. We divided and conquered quite nicely and I plan on building on his success.

Once again – I’d like to recognize our outgoing council chairs and vice chairs:

Vice-Chair: Daniel Odess, Global Pro

Vice-Chair: Madeleine Romanello, COMPASS

Vice-Chair: Alfredo Gonzalez, Greenburg Trauig

Treasurer: Stephen Farbish, EisnerAmper LLP

SEARGEANT OF ARMS: Aaron Tandy, Pathman Lewis, LLP

PILLAR BOARD

CO-CHAIR: Seth Feuer, COMPASS

CO-CHAIR: Aaron Tandy, Pathman Lewis, LLP

COUNCILS CHAIRS

Advocacy Council

Chair: Matis Cohen, KP Kahunah Properties

Construction

Chair: Mark Gemignani, Dominion

Health & Wellness Council

Co-Chair: Lynn Carey, Arbonne International

Co-Chair: Jaque Tarlton – Plant Chics

Law Council

Co-Chair: Linsey Lovell – Pardo, Jackson Gainsburg, PL

Co-Chair: Morgan Ben-David, AXS Law Group

Professional Advisors Council

Co-Chair: Chair: Dr. Mark Jacobs, Cadenza Medical

Co-Chair: Jennifer Todd, Todd & Partners

Millennial Action Council

Co-Chair – Jamie Maniscalco, Apex Capital Realty

Co-Chair- Jordan Kramer – COMPASS

Real Estate Council

Chair: Mirielle Enlow, Keller Williams

Resiliency + Sustainability Task Force

Reinaldo Borges – Borges + Associates Architects

Technology Council

Co-Chair: Jansen Pennock, Centric Consulting

Co-Chair- Jason Blilie, Blilie Law

Tourism & Hospitality Council

Chair: Ceci Velasco, Ocean Drive Association

Special thank you to Monica Don from Evolve Miami Beach who assisted the council in identifying unique venues

Women’s Business Roundtable

Co-Chair: DeAnne Connolly Graham, ROI Communications

Co-Chair: Rona Rose Witek, Tropic Survival Advertising & Marketing

I’d also like to welcome our new incoming council chairs and vice chairs:

Vice Chair OF Pillar Board: Leila Chang, Florida Dental Benefits

Vice Chairs of Board: Madeleine Romanello (COMPASS), Aaron Tandy (Pathman Lewis), Richard Segal (Segal Zuckerman) and Steven Kreinik (EisnerAmper)

Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation: Alfredo Gonzalez (Greenberg Traurig) & Bruce Gould (Bruce K. Gould Foundation)

Gala Committee: Jordan Kramer (COMPASS) and Andrea Tovar (Corcoran & Johnston Government Relations)

Advocacy: Dan Barsky, Shutts & Bowen

Construction: Jeevan Tillit, East of Collins

Health & Wellness: Diane Klein, Nova Southeastern University

Real Estate: Juan Carlos Ramirez, NMR Design Group

Technology: Commissioner John Elizabeth Aleman, City of Miami Beach

Tourism & Hospitality: Chris Rollins, South Beach Group

Women’s Business Council: Tori Greene

Sister Cities Council: George Neary (Tours R Us) & Moni Cohen (Real Estate Enterprises)

At the meeting, I also discussed some of my plans for the new year, which included new councils, events and working with the City on new and existing initiatives.

I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and start getting to work.

If you are interested in getting involved with the Chamber or one of these initiatives, please contact the Chamber’s Vice President of Communications Danny Diaz at 305-674-1300 extension 3190.

