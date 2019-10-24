LETTER FROM CHAIR OF BOARD ROBIN JACOBS

I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone who came to the Chamber’s Annual Meeting where I was installed as the 4th woman to be Chair of the Board. What a magical evening! I want to thank everyone who attended especially our Mayor Dan Gelber, who swore me and the incoming board in, and the City of Miami Beach Commission who even serenaded us with “Rockin’ Robin,” which was one of the highlights of the evening and pretty amazing. I’d also like to thank Commissioner Michael Gongora who presented me with a proclamation making October 3 officially “Robin Jacobs Day” or the best day ever! Jennifer Lopez Day has some stiff competition..
I want to thank the Chamber staff for organizing an amazing event, the Cadillac Hotel for hosting us and the outgoing and incoming board members for supporting the Chamber. Also, I’d be remiss without acknowledging my co-chair for the past year and top legal eagle named by Florida Trend Magazine Wayne Pathman. We divided and conquered quite nicely and I plan on building on his success.
Once again – I’d like to recognize our outgoing council chairs and vice chairs:
Vice-Chair: Daniel Odess, Global Pro
Vice-Chair: Madeleine Romanello, COMPASS
Vice-Chair: Alfredo Gonzalez, Greenburg Trauig
Treasurer: Stephen Farbish, EisnerAmper LLP
SEARGEANT OF ARMS: Aaron Tandy, Pathman Lewis, LLP
PILLAR BOARD
CO-CHAIR: Seth Feuer, COMPASS
CO-CHAIR: Aaron Tandy, Pathman Lewis, LLP
COUNCILS CHAIRS
Advocacy Council
Chair: Matis Cohen, KP Kahunah Properties
Construction
Chair: Mark Gemignani, Dominion
Health & Wellness Council
Co-Chair: Lynn Carey, Arbonne International
Co-Chair: Jaque Tarlton – Plant Chics
Law Council
Co-Chair: Linsey Lovell – Pardo, Jackson Gainsburg, PL
Co-Chair: Morgan Ben-David, AXS Law Group
Professional Advisors Council
Co-Chair: Chair: Dr. Mark Jacobs, Cadenza Medical
Co-Chair: Jennifer Todd, Todd & Partners
Millennial Action Council
Co-Chair – Jamie Maniscalco, Apex Capital Realty
Co-Chair- Jordan Kramer – COMPASS
Real Estate Council
Chair: Mirielle Enlow, Keller Williams
Resiliency + Sustainability Task Force
Reinaldo Borges – Borges + Associates Architects
Technology Council
Co-Chair: Jansen Pennock, Centric Consulting
Co-Chair- Jason Blilie, Blilie Law
Tourism & Hospitality Council
Chair: Ceci Velasco, Ocean Drive Association
Special thank you to Monica Don from Evolve Miami Beach who assisted the council in identifying unique venues
Women’s Business Roundtable
Co-Chair: DeAnne Connolly Graham, ROI Communications
Co-Chair: Rona Rose Witek, Tropic Survival Advertising & Marketing
I’d also like to welcome our new incoming council chairs and vice chairs:
Vice Chair OF Pillar Board: Leila Chang, Florida Dental Benefits
Vice Chairs of Board: Madeleine Romanello (COMPASS), Aaron Tandy (Pathman Lewis), Richard Segal (Segal Zuckerman) and Steven Kreinik (EisnerAmper)
Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation: Alfredo Gonzalez (Greenberg Traurig) & Bruce Gould (Bruce K. Gould Foundation)
Gala Committee: Jordan Kramer (COMPASS) and Andrea Tovar (Corcoran & Johnston Government Relations)
Advocacy: Dan Barsky, Shutts & Bowen
Construction: Jeevan Tillit, East of Collins
Health & Wellness: Diane Klein, Nova Southeastern University
Real Estate: Juan Carlos Ramirez, NMR Design Group
Technology: Commissioner John Elizabeth Aleman, City of Miami Beach
Tourism & Hospitality: Chris Rollins, South Beach Group
Women’s Business Council: Tori Greene
Sister Cities Council: George Neary (Tours R Us) & Moni Cohen (Real Estate Enterprises)
At the meeting, I also discussed some of my plans for the new year, which included new councils, events and working with the City on new and existing initiatives.
I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and start getting to work.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Chamber or one of these initiatives, please contact the Chamber’s Vice President of Communications Danny Diaz at 305-674-1300 extension 3190.
Sincerely,
Robin Jacobs