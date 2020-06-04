Letter from the Chairwoman

We are safely re-opening Miami Beach! I have never been prouder of the Chamber staff, led by their President and CEO Jerry Libbin, who has kept the membership informed of every nuance of the state, county and city order about re-opening. I was tasked by City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to form an advisory panel of over 50 business leaders from various segments of the community to recommend the safest way to reopen each category of business and report back to them. In addition, we were also asked to host Faith Based Advisory Panel to the mayor. We have held three zoom meetings with City officials, SBA, business leaders and stakeholders about the re-opening of salons, retail and hotels, which were attended by over 100 people representing various industries as well as members of the community. The interactive meetings allowed dozens of people to ask questions and engage with leaders regarding the guidelines.

The staff while working remotely has consistently produced outstanding webinars for its council meetings. I want to highlight the meetings we had this month:

Law Council (Co-chaired by Linsey Lovell and Morgan Geller) partnered with the Real Estate Council (Co-chaired by Mirielle Enlow and Mario Stocco) in hosting an informative and fun virtual wine tasting with 27 Restaurant led by Ellen Slots from Faena Hotel.

For mental health month, Health & Wellness (Chaired by Dr. Lynn Carey) had an insightful meeting with Perfect Match Counseling Sue Resnik about mental health.

Millennial Action Council (Chaired by Jamie Maniscalco) hosted a panel with the Wynwood, Lincoln Road and Coral Gables Bid about their preparations about re-opening, which was led by Martin Bravo from Apex Capital Realty and had over 50 people in attendance.

Construction & Development (Chaired by Mark Gemignani) hosted an informative meeting about new construction guidelines led by City of Miami Beach Building Department Ana Salgueiro.

Tourism Council (Co-chaired by Ceci Velasco and Chris Rollins) have held a series of delicious cooking demos featuring celebrity chefs from Naked Taco, Poseidon, A Fish Called Avalon and Meat Market.

Diversity, Inclusion & Equity Council (Chaired by Andre William and Eva Dias) hosted a meeting revolving around families and how they could be assisted during these difficult times.

Please visit www.miamibeachchamber.com and click on our “Virtual Events” link to see all the amazing programming we have going on in June. We will continue to stay relevant and serve the community at large. If you have any questions or comments, please email info@miamibeachchamber.com.

Stay Safe,

Robin Jacobs