Letter from the Chairwoman

Last month, at our Annual Meeting we were excited to announce our 2020-2021 Chamber leadership, which included the appointment of new council chairs, board members, vice chairs and myself as the board chair. I also had the pleasure of announcing that longtime Chamber member, board member and past pillar board chair Aaron Tandy, from Pathman Lewis, would be our Chair Elect. Aaron’s commitment to the Chamber and community is aspirational and I’m sure he will do an amazing job as the Chamber’s incoming Chairman.

I wanted to take some time to thank all the Chamber’s 2019-2020 leadership for their hard work and commitment to their roles:

Outgoing Board Members

Susan Askew; Ryan Butler; Bart Chepenik; Seth Gadinsky; Robert McKnight; Joshua Summers; Andrea Tovar; Debbie Wasserman; Daniel Barsky; Allan German; Gustavo Hermida and Vincent Scorza

Vice Chairs & Treasure

Madeleine Romanello; Richard Segal; Aaron Tandy; Steven Krenik; Seth Feuer and Leila Chang

Council Chairs

Matis Cohen; Mark Gemignani; Jeevan Tillit; Eva Diaz, Andre Williams; Lynn Carey; Diane Klein; Morgan Geller, Linsey Lovell, Jordan Kramer and Jamie Maniscalco; Dr. Mark Jacobs; Mirielle Enlow, Isaac Martinez; Mario Stocco; Reinaldo Borges, Wayne Pathman; Jason Blilie; Jansen Pennock, Ceci Velasco; Chris Rollins; Deanne Connolly Graham and Tori Green

I’m also thrilled to say that the Chamber has received over 77 applications for our Badass Women of the Year Awards! We sought after nominees that were in construction/trades, military/first responders, science/tech and sports. The point of the program is to honor exceptional women in industries that are traditionally dominated by males and that are making a difference in their field. I’d like to thank our committee DeAnne Connolly Graham, Mirielle Enlow, Isabel Fernandez and Tori Greene for their efforts and for being badass women themselves.

Another exciting Chamber project is our “Chefs Care”cook book, which is almost complete. We have close to 40 fabulous recipes that range in cuisine with a few cocktails mixed in as well. The idea behind the book is simple – we reached out to top Chefs who were willing to send in their favorite recipes, which we are compiling into a fabulous book. Anyone who makes a $50 donation or more to the Chamber’s Education Foundation will receive the book. The Education Foundation will be donating 100% of the proceeds from this project to the Miami-Dade County School Board for the purchase of gift cards at Publix to be distributed to the families in need. This is an existing program called Project Upstart and it is administered under Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho’s office. We will also urge the Chefs to share the information about the project with their own followers and ask them to consider making a $50 donation to help feed the kids in our community. As a thank you to the Chefs that participate, the Chamber will make a donation of $10,000 in the name of the Chef who has helped us collect the greatest number of donations and an additional $5,000 in the name of the Chef that comes in second.

Please visit www.miamibeachchamber.com and click on our “Virtual Events” link to see all the amazing programming we have going on in September as well as other useful information regarding our Badass Women event. We will continue to stay relevant and serve the community at large. If you have any questions or comments, please email info@miamibeachchamber.com.

Stay Safe,

Robin Jacobs