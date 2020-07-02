Locals Can Find Deals on Miami Beach to Celebrate the Fourth Of July

This Fourth of July, staycationers can take a break and take in Miami Beach’s natural beauty and outdoor activities and enjoy a number of special offers from local businesses including hotels and restaurants. Whether looking to disconnect and relax poolside or to get out on the destination’s famous water, visitors can enjoy Miami Beach their way this up upcoming holiday weekend.

“We know there is pent up travel demand and locals are looking for ways to still experience a summer vacation, starting with Fourth of July weekend,” notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Visitors and locals can take advantage of Miami Beach’s ample outdoor spaces and activities while getting extra perks and discounts at local establishments.”

As staycationers make Fourth of July plans, Miami Beach’s go-to hotels and restaurants are offering holiday incentives to celebrate including:

Nobu Hotel – This summer, Florida residents can enjoy up to 25% off the best available rate, complimentary daily valet parking for one vehicle and early check-in and late check-out for stays Monday through Wednesday.

This summer, Florida residents can enjoy up to 25% off the best available rate, complimentary daily valet parking for one vehicle and early check-in and late check-out for stays Monday through Wednesday. Icebox Cafe – Home to famous desserts and a line up of delicious dishes, diners can indulge in a Fourth of July special featuring the restaurant’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes topped with fresh fruit and powered sugar. Each order will be served with a complimentary mimosa during brunch hours on July 4 th and 5 th .

Home to famous desserts and a line up of delicious dishes, diners can indulge in a Fourth of July special featuring the restaurant’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes topped with fresh fruit and powered sugar. Each order will be served with a complimentary mimosa during brunch hours on July 4 and 5 . Nautilus by Arlo Miami Beach – Staycationers can make Miami Beach home base over Fourth of July with 10% off room rates, free valet and parking, and a free, one-day poolside cabana rental to rest and relax.

“Those planning to visit Miami Beach over the Fourth of July holiday can choose from a variety of specials offers and spend their days on our seven miles of famous beach or take a self-guided walking tour that showcases our public art collection,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “There is something for everyone looking to get away, even for a quick, weekend trip.”

For additional details and offers in Miami Beach over Fourth of July weekend and this summer, visitors can download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter to learn more.