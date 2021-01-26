Lolo’s Surf Cantina A Beachside Margarita Oasis

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, is a beachside margarita and taco oasis. Recently, the restaurant underwent a design and menu transformation which includes reduced prices and new menu items. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Lolo’s offers indoor, outdoor and beach dining. Guests who lay out their towels on the public beach behind the restaurant need only flag down Lolo’s’ beach staff to order their margarita in the sand. Please see the links to the full menu and recent hi-res images below and additional information about these updates.

Feature Menu Items:

Tacos are served with warm, house-made white corn tortillas and accompanied by fresh salsas and sauces. Some proteins include: Birria $4: 14-hour cooked short rib in guajillo adobo, toasted tortilla, salsa criolla, melted cheese and cilantro (6 oz broth for dipping +$2) Three vegetarian options: Refrito $1.50 with refried beans, cilantro and queso fresco; Vegetables $3 with assorted mushrooms, chipotle oil, Brussels sprouts, corn and guacamole; Avocado $3.50 with refried beans, pico de gallo. crispy shallots, cilantro and herb oil. Chorizo and Potato $3.50: Mexican chorizo, roasted potatoes, salsa roja, queso fresco and cilantro

Tostadas with either short rib and refried beans, spicy shrimp and pineapple pico de gallo or tuna with smashed avocado

Burritos (which can be made into a bowl) with yellow rice, refried beans on a flour tortilla with tortilla chips can be ordered with Churrasco, Baja Fish, Spicy Shrimp, etc.