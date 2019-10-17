L’Oréal Professionnel Beauty School Opens in Miami Beach

Elevate Salon Institute (ESI) – the official schools representing global beauty leader L’Oréal Professionnel, has opened a new location in Miami Beach offering systems and training in an environment that is friendly, inclusive, and focused on the individual. With a variety of programs available, ESI Miami Beach offers training for many different professional careers with nearly unlimited opportunities set against a backdrop of palm trees and ocean views.

While many schools today still focus on just preparing students to take the state board exams, ESI approaches education as a way to prepare for long-term success in a career. With skill sets and training that go far beyond the license exam, students are instructed in areas that make professional achievement possible; like growing clientele, referrals, social media marketing, retail proficiency and more.

Elevate Salon Institute is supported through an exclusive collaboration with L’Oréal Professionnel; benefitting from their industry-leading talent, training, and professional salon and retail products. Students will learn from a curriculum that includes the most modern techniques developed by the best L’Oréal stylist and platform artists working today. The institute is located in the beautiful, high-energy setting of Miami Beach, FL. This amazing beachside destination is a magnet for fashion, celebrities, and sun worshipers alike; the result of which is an environment rich with inspiration and opportunity.

So whether you want an avenue to a career to explore your “inner artist” while getting paid or you want to be an absolute rock star working on celebrities, fashion week, or TV and film, ESI can provide everything you need, in an elite training facility, to give you a way to truly shine.

If you have ever considered a career in the beauty industry or know someone who you think would be amazing in the field