M-DCPS announces added site for After-School Meals Program

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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) provides the After-School Meals Program, a sub-component of the Child Care Food Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in over 285 schools and has announced the implementation of an additional location at South Dade Senior High School, 28401 SW 167 Ave.

The after-school meals program ensures that students participating in regularly scheduled educational or enrichment activity programs after school receive the nutrition they need to learn and grow. After-school meals must meet all USDA requirements and include fresh fruits and vegetables.

The after-school meals and Saturday meals are available at no separate charge, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age, to children enrolled in after-school care programs or Saturday Academy at the site mentioned above. For specific details, contact the school directly.

New after-school educational or enrichment programs and Saturday Academies that start anytime during the 2026-27 school year may request after-school meals for students enrolled in their program by contacting the M-DCPS Department of Food and Nutrition.

After-school enrichment activities can be found at: nutrition.dadeschools.net.

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