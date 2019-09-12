Make a Wish, it’s 11:11 at Juvia

By
Miami Beach Chamber
-
34
Miami's Community Newspapers

This summer, Juvia, located at 1111 Lincoln Road, is making all your 11:11 wishes come true with their $11 Rooftop Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Bites and cocktails will be $11 during the 11:11 rooftop happy hour with a refreshing selection of cocktails including:  

·  Passion Star with vanilla haku vodka, passion fruit purée and Prosecco


·  Paloma with Avion tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, grapefruit soda, and grapefruit and lemon juice

·  Mint Julep with Suntory toki whiskey, ginger liqueur, lime juice, and ginger ale

·  French Martini with Haku vodka, pineapple juice, chamber liquor, and raspberry

·  Basil Smash including Rum haven, pineapple and lime juice, simple syrup, and basil; and Prosecco Syltbar Brut

Bites by Chef Partner Sunny Oh including: 

·         Vegetable Crudite

·         Hummus Plate

·         Smoked Salmon Spread

·         Ricotta Herbs Crostini

·         Chicken Tostadas

·         ‘El Chino Taco’ with marinated pork, wasabi aioli, avocado, and micro cilantro. 

