Make a Wish, it’s 11:11 at Juvia

This summer, Juvia, located at 1111 Lincoln Road, is making all your 11:11 wishes come true with their $11 Rooftop Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Bites and cocktails will be $11 during the 11:11 rooftop happy hour with a refreshing selection of cocktails including:

· Passion Star with vanilla haku vodka, passion fruit purée and Prosecco

· Paloma with Avion tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, grapefruit soda, and grapefruit and lemon juice

· Mint Julep with Suntory toki whiskey, ginger liqueur, lime juice, and ginger ale

· French Martini with Haku vodka, pineapple juice, chamber liquor, and raspberry

· Basil Smash including Rum haven, pineapple and lime juice, simple syrup, and basil; and Prosecco Syltbar Brut

Bites by Chef Partner Sunny Oh including:

· Vegetable Crudite

· Hummus Plate

· Smoked Salmon Spread

· Ricotta Herbs Crostini

· Chicken Tostadas

· ‘El Chino Taco’ with marinated pork, wasabi aioli, avocado, and micro cilantro.