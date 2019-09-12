Make a Wish, it’s 11:11 at Juvia

This summer, Juvia, located at 1111 Lincoln Road, is making all your 11:11 wishes come true with their $11 Rooftop Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Bites and cocktails will be $11 during the 11:11 rooftop happy hour with a refreshing selection of cocktails including:
· Passion Star with vanilla haku vodka, passion fruit purée and Prosecco
· Paloma with Avion tequila, pamplemousse liqueur, grapefruit soda, and grapefruit and lemon juice
· Mint Julep with Suntory toki whiskey, ginger liqueur, lime juice, and ginger ale
· French Martini with Haku vodka, pineapple juice, chamber liquor, and raspberry
· Basil Smash including Rum haven, pineapple and lime juice, simple syrup, and basil; and Prosecco Syltbar Brut
Bites by Chef Partner Sunny Oh including:
· Vegetable Crudite
· Hummus Plate
· Smoked Salmon Spread
· Ricotta Herbs Crostini
· Chicken Tostadas
· ‘El Chino Taco’ with marinated pork, wasabi aioli, avocado, and micro cilantro.