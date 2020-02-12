Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar, Now Open for Lunch

New Lunch Spot Elevates Midtown Miami’s Standing as a Power Lunch Destination

Rickshaw Hospitality is pleased to announce that Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar is now open for lunch. After a year of successfully operating for dinner, happy hour and Sunday brunch, the restaurant will now offer a dynamic and culturally sophisticated lunch experience featuring India’s iconic meal, the thali.

Thali, which means a large plate in Hindi, is served on grand round plates offering various min-dishes and flavors harmoniously curated. Diners can choose from vegetarian, chicken, lamb, goat or seafood options. All lunch thalis will also include basmati rice, freshly made bread, dessert and an assortment of small dishes from dal (lentils) to yogurt (made exclusively in-house) and other offerings which are curated daily.

The thali is culturally significant, and steeped in traditional Indian gastronomy. It promotes nutritional balance while cleansing and improving the palate through textures and variety. Across the subcontinent, every region has its take on the classic thali. Maska’s rendition is pan-regional and inspired by contemporary and local elements.

Diners are encouraged to use all five senses while exploring their thali plate. From inhaling the fragrant curries and spices to tasting the array of magnificent flavors, this edible work of art inspires the diner to be fully present.

According to Rickshaw Hospitality owners Pravin Mascarenhas and Shamsu Lalani, “the Maska thalis are like a 7-course tasting menu, and a perfect introduction to traditional homestyle Indian cooking.”

Already a favorite with politicos, VIPs and local celebrities, Maska is poised to be the new “it” power lunch spot. Centrally located in Miami’s Midtown district, the area is a culinary mecca. Flanked by some of the most popular restaurants in Miami, Maska stands out for its gourmet, progressive Indian cuisine, and as the only restaurant in South Florida offering endless thali platters.

Inside the spacious 7,000 square-foot Maska, the expansive bar and lounge are perfect for socializing, intimate two-tops for deal making, and al fresco seating for leisurely workday lunches. Diners will also want to keep their smartphones handy, as the beautifully presented food and striking mural – hand painted by street artist Steven Teller – make artful fodder for any social feed.

Dishes are reasonably priced, starting at $22. Lunch is served from 12-3pm Tuesdays through Saturday. Lunch catering options are also available. Through February 29th, enjoy a complimentary lassi beverage (in mango or plain) or fountain drink with lunch.