MBCC READY FOR EVENTS AT THE MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

As buildings across Miami Dade County reopen at reduced capacities, the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) has developed and deployed health and safety measures to support a safe return to live events and gatherings.

“The health, safety, security and wellbeing of all who enter our venue has always been our top priority,” said MBCC General Manager, Freddie Peterson. “The health measures at the MBCC will not only reduce the risks of transmission

during this current pandemic but will support a healthier building long into the future. It is a long-term investment for a short-term crisis, reassuring our staff, vendors, guests, clients and planners, and restoring confidence in our venue and all that we do. We’re MBCC Ready for events.”

MBCC Ready reopening plans detail the rigorous venue health and safety measures deployed to reduce the risk of transmission and return to live events, highlighting the MBCC’s:

4 million square feet of flexible event space to achieve social distancing at events, leveraging the surrounding

City Center Campus’ 9-acres of public green space for outdoor activities.

Recent awarding of GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation providing comprehensive cleaning and disinfection protocols with third-party

Introduction of Health Ambassadors to facilitate the event planning

Staff participation in the City of Miami Beach's MB Standard, a municipal COVID testing, prevention and contact tracing

a municipal COVID testing, prevention and contact tracing New physical and digital, permanent and portable signage throughout the venue as well as regular public announcements that reinforce CDC recommended practices

MBCC’s customizable event layouts support social distancing for a wide range of guest counts, while venue health and safety measures build confidence in the event experience as part of the MBCC’s return to live events.

The MBCC is a blank canvas for event design and offers the space you need to achieve social distancing. The MBCC’s 1.4 million square feet of beautiful and divisible event space includes 2 glamourous ballrooms with adjacent terraces, 3 flexible junior ballrooms, up to 84 practical meeting rooms, and up to 500,000 sq. ft. of Exhibit Halls. Spacious, sophisticated and sunlit prefunction spaces and lobbies support easy and secure access into the venue, promoting a safe and healthy guest flow for a variety of event types. The Grand Ballroom Terrace and the Sunset Vista Terrace overlook 9- acres of lush green space comprised of Collins Canal Park, Pride Park and historic Carl Fisher Clubhouse. The outdoor spaces on the City Center Campus surrounding the MBCC provide additional healthy event solutions to celebrate together safely and accommodate gatherings.

The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is proud to announce its recent achievement of the Global Biorisk Advisory

Council® (GBAC) STAR™ Facility Accreditation , the gold standard for facilities and venues worldwide. Under the guidance of GBAC (a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association), MBCC has implemented the most stringent protocols and staff training for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and operating procedures, offering expert-led training and assessing venue readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that the MBCC implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics (including COVID-19). GBAC STAR™ is designed for any size facility—including schools, offices, hotels, airports, assisted care facilities, and other public venues such as stadiums, convention centers, arenas and theaters—to establish a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

To facilitate the event planning experience while remaining in-line with venue measures and local public health recommendations, MBCC designated Health Ambassadors to support the pre-event planning process. Health Ambassadors coordinate with local teams, remain informed of public health guidance, review event plans and act as client liaisons.

All MBCC full time staff is committed to the City of Miami Beach’s MB Standard, a COVID testing, prevention and contact tracing program. MBCC staff undergoes regular COVID-19 testing (every two weeks for onsite personnel, monthly for offsite personnel). As a preventative measure staff also undergo daily temperature checks and health screenings upon arrival. MBCC developed comprehensive restoration protocols in line with industry best practices and city, county, state and federal government public health guidelines. MBCC also deployed contact tracing protocols to keep track of workplace interactions in support of recovery efforts.

The MBCC’s commitment to fundamental practices recommended by the CDC are reinforced with new physical and digital, permanent and portable signage deployed throughout the venue’s front of house and back of house areas. Additional wall-mounted and portable hand sanitizer stations, as well as touch-free and environmentally friendly restroom features, are other physical measures that promote healthy practices. New health and safety practices align with the MBCC’s LEED® Silver Certification achieved as part of the venue’s $620-million-dollar expansion project which includes many environmentally-friendly features .

Sodexo and Centerplate’s program Together We Rise details companywide food and beverage safety measures that support easy catering and concessions. MBCC’s exclusive catering by Centerplate features Chef Ismael Lasalle’s custom menus highlighting locally sourced ingredients and South Florida’s rich flavors. Tastemaker and influencer Steven Haas helps MBCC’s clients design unforgettable event experiences. MBCC’s delicious menu offerings are beautifully served by Centerplate with elegance, presentation and tons of flavor.

MBCC is steps away from Miami Beach’s best shopping, arts, culture, and entertainment (and beautiful beaches!), for pre-and-post event activities that support the vibrant local community.

The MBCC established the MBCC Recovery Task Force in order to develop and implement fundamental practices and procedures which adhere to local public health recommendations (including those from the City of Miami Beach , Miami Dade County, State of Florida, CDC and WHO ), while also incorporating venue industry best practices and recommendations from Spectra Venue Management, Sodexo-Centerplate, Smart City Networks, Everlast Productions and 1st Class Valet. Prior to the development of this Reopening Plan document, the Task Force released the MBCC’s Recovery Plan (comprised of Guiding Principles & Metrics , as well as Venue Measures ), in support of practices that protect the collective health and pave the way for a safe return to live events.

The (MBCC) is the centerpiece to Miami Beach’s meetings and conventions industry. Reimagined following a $620- million-dollar renovation, the expanded MBCC includes a new 60,000 sq. ft. Grand Ballroom, almost 500,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, an expanded Grand Lobby, pre-function areas that are bathed in natural light, up to 84 breakout rooms, almost 2,100 miles of cabling to support all IT communications, $7.1 million dollars’ worth of art curated by the City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places program, 9-acres of public green space that can serve as incremental event space, and much, much more.

For general information, visit www.miamibeachconvention.com or call 786-276-2600. Learn more about the MBCC’s Venue Measures on our website. For booking inquiries, contact sales@maimibeachconvention.com . Visit the GMCVB for a virtual tour of the MBCC. Follow MBCC on Facebook , Instagram , You Tube , Twitter and Linked In .