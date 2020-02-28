Meet Omar Jimenez of Bella Cuba Restaurant in South Beach

Today we’d like to introduce you to Omar Jimenez.

Omar, can you briefly walk us through your story – how you started and how you got to where you are today.

I was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba. My father, Cuban and mother Ukrainian. At 5 years old, my parents decided to leave Cuba and go to live closer to my mother’s family in Ukraine. Leaving Cuba was not easy in the early 90’s as Cuban Citizens were not allowed to travel freely. My family was fortunate to be granted permission to visit our other side of the family in Ukraine. However, our plane stopped over in Shannon, Ireland. When we were about to land for our layover in Ireland, we saw through our window how beautiful and green the landscape was, it was definitely not as cold as Ukraine.. This was a very important point to consider for someone who had lived in the Tropics their whole life! My father thought this would be a great country for our family. Even though my father just had $100 in his pocket, he leaped faith and we never got back on the plane en route to Ukraine. This was the beginning of our new life in Ireland.

Our family settled in Dublin, Ireland. This is where I call home. As I left Cuba at such a young age, my memories are blurred, most of my life’s memories, I made in Ireland, where I grew up and lived for 22 years.

My father, a University Graduate with a Degree in Engineering, was now a full time dishwasher, and mother a full time house cleaner. It was tough for a number of years as our family established ourselves on “The Emerald Isle”. We did not speak any English, were living away from all family and my parents would work endlessly to give my brother and me a better life.

After some years working in a restaurant kitchen in Dublin City, beginning as a dishwasher, then being promoted to Sous Chef and eventually Chef, my father was one day approached by the owner of the restaurant where he worked and asked if he wanted to be a restaurant owner. As it turned out, his employer at the time had several restaurants in Dublin City. One of his restaurants was not performing well and he was interested in selling it, so my father was given the opportunity to purchase the lease. We did not have enough funds to purchase the lease outright from the previous owner, but we really couldn’t let this life changing opportunity pass us, so we scraped together every penny we had made since we arrived in Ireland and asked the owner to accept the partial payment in good faith as a deposit. He kindly agreed to monthly payments until we could pay him back in full.

This is when Bella Cuba was born. Ireland’s first Authentic Traditional Cuban Restaurant was established by our family in 1997. My brother and I would catch the bus across the city on Friday afternoons to go help our parents in the restaurant on most weekends or school holidays. From the age of 12, I was involved in the family business, washing dishes and helping where possible. Even though I cannot express enough my love for cooking and coming up with delicious recipes, My heart was always in the dining room, communicating with guests, educating our patrons and friends on Cuban Food and Culture was where my heart was and still is today. Curating a personal connection with guests through food was really where my calling was. Still, my father thought I was too young, so I kept working in the kitchen for a few years until the age of 15 when I moved to the front of the house and began my life long career in Hospitality. I went on to study Hospitality Management and eventually started managing the restaurant part-time as I also completed my studies. By the age of 21, I was visiting the President of Ireland in The “Áras an Uachtaráin” (The Irish White House) to receive a prize on behalf of our restaurant for “Ethnic Entrepreneur of the Year in the Service Category.” This was an unforgettable milestone. Bella Cuba Restaurant became a household name in Ireland and went on to serve Irish guests for over 15 years.

In 2004 our family came on a vacation to visit other family in Miami. They fell in love with the Tropical beauty and world class Beaches, the Sunshine and diversity Florida had to offer. It turns out they loved it so much they decided to put a deposit down on a pre-construction home in West Miami. Once the vacation drew to a close, they returned to Ireland, and surprised us with “hey kids we’re moving to Florida”! I was excited but also unsure about leaving Ireland… So I ended up staying and managing the restaurant in Ireland while my family came over to Miami Beach, where our second Bella Cuba location opened it’s doors in 2005.

After much success in Ireland, by age 26, I was ready to travel and discover the world. I wanted to work and make money as I traveled. My good friend from Scotland came to visit me in Ireland and opened my eyes to the Private Yachting Industry. I fell in love with the idea of working on a luxury yacht, which meant visiting the most exclusive parts of the world and experiencing many different cultures, learning sea survival techniques, fire fighting, obtaining a Powerboat License, Silver Service. It was a mind blowing experience. The way I seen it, this was the perfect way to use all my Hospitality experience and Languages while learning and expanding my hospitality experience internationally. Even though working on private yachts was hard work, not for the faint hearted, demanding, and very long hours as you live where you sleep. It turns out this was one of the best decisions I made in my life. During my yachting career, I worked on private yachts from 60ft to 220ft, Serving the “1%” between the Mediterranean in Summer and Caribbean in Winters, Waking up at different ports or small islands in the middle of nowhere everyday, feeling the freedom of being one with the Ocean and experiencing life on so many different levels elevated my experience to new heights. After two years on yachts full time, I was offered another similar position but on Land this time, managing an Estate in Miami Beach for a well known Tech Entrepreneur whose private estate is best compared to a 5-star mini resort with dock looking onto Biscayne bay. Here I managed a full team of 25+ employees and planned lavish events for up to 700 guests regularly.

As I established a life for myself here in South Florida full time, my brother who had been managing the restaurant here since it was opened in 2005, had recently got married and was to start a family. This meant Bella Cuba would need someone to help my parents operate the restaurant. For me, family has always comes first, especially after coming from working in luxury hospitality, and all the high end experience I had just gained over the last couple of years, It felt like the opportunity was there to take on Miami and put it all into action in the luxurious playground paradise of Miami Beach. In 2014 I officially became GM of Bella Cuba Restaurant in Miami Beach. Over the past five years we have made some changes inside and outside updating our look, become a Miami Beach resident, a Member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Led our restaurant to be named Winner of Best Traditional Sandwich in Miami at the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown in Calle Ocho Festival 2018, had 2 Miami Herald write ups and one more recently in Resident Magazine New York. Last year we had the opportunity to collaborate with The Best Ever Food Review show on their Miami episode, which featured Bella Cuba and gained over 1.7 million views on YouTube! We’re excited for the next 5 years and opening a new location in the future expanding our brand. Miami captivated me, it’s a vibrant city full of color and diverse people from all walks of life.

Has it been a smooth road?

If by smooth road you mean living in Cuba, Ireland and the USA, spending two years at sea, visiting over 30 countries, then starting a new life in Miami and running a restaurant in Miami Beach…I would not exactly call it a smooth, I call it one Heck of a road! It’s been a roller-coaster with many life forming moments, the road continues and Miami Beach, Our friends and Family and the awesome energy our patrons give us all continue to shape it everyday.

We’d love to hear more about your business.

We specialize in providing our guests with an authentic Traditional Cuban experience. Everything in our restaurant from the tables to the Art on the walls and menu has history and been carefully curated over the past 20+ years between two continents to provide an Authentic Traditional Cuban dining experience in a warm family operated restaurant. We are one of the last remaining Mom and Pop Cuban restaurants in Miami Beach. We are known for our melt in the mouth pork dishes, oxtail stew and Award winning Cuban Sandwich! Our 7 Day Happy Hour from 4-7 pm is well known locally for our delicious drinks and Mojitos for $5 a drink.

Is our city a good place to do what you do?

We are located just North of the World Famous Lincoln Rd. on Washington Avenue. When we chose this location for our restaurant, anything North of Lincoln Rd. Back in 2005 was almost assured to fail. Over the years our block on Washington Avenue has been transformed from a not so desirable location to being across the street from the New World Center and Campus designed by Frank Gehry and the beautiful Soundscape Park which boasts one of the largest outdoor projection screens in the East Coast where movies are played regularly and the Symphony Orchestra wall casts performances for free for residents and visitors. You can also see the Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater and the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center from your table at Bella Cuba.

Miami Beach is a Vibrant City filled with many different Cultures, Entertainment and World Class Events all year round. We have an exciting mix of business and pleasure visitors who come here not just to seek out our pristine Beaches and exclusive Night Life or Wildlife but also for Conventions, Exhibitions and Business meetings. Many foreign Corporations and more recently Tech companies choose Miami and Miami Beach to build their Latin American Headquarters due to our proximity to the Caribbean and The Americas. Our diverse population is the perfect audience to showcase your product or business to on “the world stage”as we have such a transient international population. I feel the Miami Beach market is the perfect market to launch a product or business among other already existing industries, from Real Estate, Banking to Tech, to Tourism and Hospitality of all levels to satisfy every one of your desires.

Pricing:

Happy Hour – 7 Days – 4 to 7pm All Alcoholic Beverages including Mojitos, Margaritas and Sangria $5

Cuban Experience for 2 – $100

Enjoy a Taste of Cuba with a welcome Mojito, Selection of Appetizers for 2, Selection of Entrees for 2 and Dessert for 2, Finish with Cuban Coffee. The perfect way to experience a little taste of all corners of Cuban Cuisine. Best part is all the food on the Cuban Experience is carefully curated by our Chef, So all you have to do is come hungry, sit back and enjoy the experience. Advance Reservation Required.