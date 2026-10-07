Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts 12th Annual Heroes Breakfast Honoring Miami Beach First Responders

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted its 12th Annual Heroes Breakfast on Friday, September 25, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, bringing together community leaders, businesses, elected officials, first responders, and supporters to honor eight individuals whose courage, dedication, and service have made a meaningful impact on the Miami Beach community.

The annual event is a longstanding Chamber tradition dedicated to recognizing the men and women who serve and protect Miami Beach. This year, four honorees were recognized on behalf of the Miami Beach Fire Department, followed by four honorees from the Miami Beach Police Department, highlighting the extraordinary work taking place across both departments every day.

The 2026 honorees included:

Rodolfo Gonzalez – Miami Beach Fire Department, Ocean Rescue Division · Firefighter Carlos Lang – Miami Beach Fire Department

Fire Lieutenant Claudio Navas – Miami Beach Fire Department

Dispatcher Bryan Zavala – Miami Beach Fire Department, Public Safety Communications Division

Detective – Miami Beach Police Department

Officer Noel Castillo – Miami Beach Police Department

Officer Christopher Bess – Miami Beach Police Department

The Family of Sergeant David Cajuso – Miami Beach Police Department

“The Heroes Breakfast is a special opportunity for our community to come together and recognize the people who serve and protect Miami Beach every day,” said Alfredo J. Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. “It is an honor to celebrate their courage, dedication, and thank them for their service.”

Throughout the morning, guests were given a personal look into the stories behind each honoree through tribute videos highlighting their acts of courage, leadership, compassion, and service. The stories offered a powerful reminder of the many ways Miami Beach’s first responders serve their community.

“These eight honorees represent the courage, compassion, and commitment that our first responders bring to our community every day,” said Brittnie Bassant, President & CEO of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to celebrate them and grateful to everyone who helped make this event possible.”

The event received additional visibility through WPLG Local 10 coverage, helping share the stories of Miami Beach’s first responders with an even broader audience.

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors, partners, honorees, families, and community members who helped make the 12th Annual Heroes Breakfast possible.

Platinum Sponsors

City National Bank

Air Communities

Video Sponsor

First Net Built with AT&T

Gold Sponsors

Baptist Health South Florida

Boucher Brothers Management Inc.

East of Collins

Encore Global

The Chamber also extends its appreciation to the many businesses and organizations that contributed gift sponsorships to the event. Thanks to their generosity, each of the eight honorees received a gift basket valued at nearly $5,000, representing nearly $40,000 in total gifts.

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to continue this annual tradition and provide a platform for the community to come together in gratitude for the people who serve it. The 12th Annual Heroes Breakfast was a powerful reminder of the impact first responders have on Miami Beach and the importance of coming together as a community to recognize their service.

About the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1921, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce has been a cornerstone of economic growth and community development in Miami Beach. Through leadership, networking, advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives, the Chamber works to enhance the

business community while supporting education, local schools, and community programs. The Chamber is dedicated to fostering a thriving environment where businesses and residents alike can flourish.

For more information, please visit the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce website and follow us on Social Media.