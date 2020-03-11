Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Initiates Emergency Planning Campaign

Chamber Offers Series of Programming to Prepare Staff and Business Community in Times of Crises

By: Danny Diaz

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) takes public health and safety seriously, and has initiated a series of workshops and programs with that in mind for our members as well as for our staff. Last month, in recognition of American Heart Month the Chamber has purchased an AED for its offices and during the month of March will offer the business community and staff a workshop on how to use the defibrillator. According to national statistics, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in adults, and treatment delays of only 4 to 5 minutes decreases the chance of survival by almost 40 percent. Additionally, most heart attacks occur at work or home, and having access and the proper training on the use of a defibrillator and CPR techniques is a proven method of saving lives.

“Public health and Safety is a priority for us at the Chamber,” said Robin Jacobs the Chair of the Board. “We owe it to our colleagues and employees to be prepared for emergencies. We pride ourselves in being innovative and for leading by example.”

Recently, the Chamber invited Dr. Gershon Fink to teach and certify its staff and members how to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding in an emergency situation. “Stop the Bleed.” is a national program supported by the American College of Surgery. Dr. Fink Taught people the three quick actions required to control serious bleeding until EMS arrives. Yet another initiative taken to help make our community safer was an active shooter training that the Chamber offered to both members of the community in January. Every member of the Chamber staff was certified on how to deal with an active shooter situation after taking the online course offered by FEMA and the Chamber also invited the Miami Beach Police Department to teach the business community steps to take if they find themselves in danger of a shooter in their workplace.

