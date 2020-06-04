Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Provides Resources & Assistance to Local Businesses and Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic

For almost two months, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), led by President & CEO Jerry Libbin and Chair of the Board Robin Jacobs, has been a resource for businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Chamber launched:

A Business Re-Opening Resource Guide that has real-time information regarding guidelines and updates provided by the City of Miami Beach regarding re-opening, as well as information and recommendations from the private sector that lives on miamibeachchamber.com.

A Dial Direct Campaign in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Atlantic Broadband. In an effort to further support local restaurants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a local TV campaign, being shown on Atlantic Broadband platforms, promoting the Miami Eats program, which was designed to get the customers to dial directly to their favorite restaurants is currently running. The purpose is to help the restaurants retain the fee that would otherwise be paid to delivery service companies. Miami Eats was developed to help restaurants and their employees by showcasing those offering takeout and delivery during the pandemic while their dining rooms are closed.

Dozens of Virtual Meetings, Seminars and Events on a variety of timely topics. The Chamber has hosted a variety of virtual events that range in topics from Real Estate, Construction, Law, Technology, Tourism, Social Media and Health. They have hosted professionals and educators from leading organizations like Baptist South Florida, Florida International University and the Small Business Association. They have created a What’s Cookin’ With the Chamber highlighting chefs from the Betsy, Poseidon and Naked Taco.

“The Chamber under Jerry’s leadership has been invaluable and a day-to-day resource for the community,” said Jacobs. “Our website has seven Covid-19 sections with information regarding unemployment, business relief guides and includes the newly launched survey and business re-opening guidelines. We have had over 600 people fill out our survey, which we are evaluating and has proved to be a useful tool.”

Additionally, the Chamber has continually been updating previously created sections of the website, which include:

A City of Miami Beach Update Page – The Chamber has been working closely with the City of Miami Beach’s communications department to post the latest information from the City on our website.

If you would like more information on the Chamber and how we can help local businesses, please e-mail us at info@miamibeachchamber.com.