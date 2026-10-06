Miami Beach Fire Department to Host 39th Annual Children’s Fire Safety Festival

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The Miami Burn Center, located in Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial in collaboration with the Miami Beach Fire Department, will host the 39th Annual Children’s Fire Safety Festival during National Fire Prevention Week, Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 13-15.

The Miami Beach Fire Department, with support from the Miami Beach Department of Parks, Facilities, Fleet and Beaches, will host this year’s festival at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Lincoln Ballroom (first floor).

The annual Children’s Fire Safety Festival gives children in grades first through third an opportunity to “Learn Not to Burn” through five interactive learning stations designed to teach important, lifesaving fire safety skills.

Students will take part in hands-on activities covering Stop, Drop and Roll, fire prevention in the home, kitchen and bathroom safety, and how and when to call 911 through an interactive simulation station. The goal is to give children practical knowledge they can remember and use in an emergency.

“Teaching children about fire safety at a young age gives them skills that can stay with them for a lifetime,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Digna Abello. “We are proud to host this year’s Children’s Fire Safety Festival and work alongside our partners to make fire prevention education engaging and memorable for thousands of students in our community.”

The demonstrations are a collaborative effort between the Miami Burn Center and fire rescue agencies throughout Miami-Dade County, including the City of Hialeah Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Department, Coral Gables Fire Rescue, Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, Homestead Air Reserve Base Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The Children’s Fire Safety Festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Oct 13 at 9 a.m.

WHAT: Children’s Fire Safety Festival

WHEN: Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 13-15, 2026.

WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center, Lincoln Ballroom (1901 Convention Center Drive)