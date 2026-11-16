Miami Beach Invites the Public to “Find Your Wonder” Through Interactive Arts & Culture Pop-Ups
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In partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the City of Miami Beach is bringing its inaugural “Find Your Wonder” campaign to life through a series of interactive pop-up activations across South Florida. Launching Saturday, Nov. 14, the campaign builds on an ongoing awareness effort that encourages the public to rediscover Miami Beach’s cultural landmarks, exhibitions and creative experiences. At the heart of the initiative is a traveling Lost & Found booth, featuring interactive elements, educational information, prize giveaways and curated insights into each participating institution.
Upon arriving at a pop-up, guests will encounter the mysterious Lost & Found booth and ring its bell to meet Lorenzo, a charming hospitality attendant who will ask what they’re hoping to rediscover, whether it’s their sense of wonder, inspiration or reflection. Based on each guest’s response, Lorenzo will recommend an arts and cultural institution where they can reconnect with that feeling. Guests can also take home illustrated postcards featuring original watercolor artwork commissioned by an artist and inspired by each Miami Beach host institution. The postcards offer a thoughtful way to share a little wonder with someone special.
Adding to the experience, select visitors will have the chance to win complimentary cultural experiences and stays at some of Miami Beach’s most artful accommodations. Prizes include stays from The Betsy – South Beach, The Goodtime Hotel, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection Miami Beach, Hotel Continental and Bossa House. Cultural experiences include ticket giveaways to The Bass Museum of Art, Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial, Miami New Drama and the New World Symphony.
“Miami Beach’s museums, theaters and gardens offer extraordinary experiences beyond our beaches,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “Find Your Wonder invites people across South Florida to look beyond the familiar and discover our cultural treasures. By bringing this experience into neighborhoods across the region, we’re building stronger connections between our cultural institutions and the communities they serve, while establishing Miami Beach as a year-round destination for arts and culture.”
The campaign highlights 18 institutions that contribute to Miami Beach’s arts and culture scene, including the Miami Beach Bandshell, The Bass Museum of Art, Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Miami City Ballet, Miami Design Preservation League, The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, Moonlighter FabLab, Miami New Drama, New World Symphony, O Cinema, O, Miami, Oolite Arts, Miami Beach Regional Library, Miami Beach Urban Studios-FIU and The Wolfsonian-FIU.
Upcoming “Find Your Wonder” Pop-Up Activations
The traveling Lost & Found booth is scheduled to make stops at select locations throughout November and December, offering residents and visitors opportunities to engage with the campaign and learn more about Miami Beach’s cultural attractions. Planned activations include:
- Lincoln Road (Nov. 14 & 15, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.): The Find Your Wonder pop-up series will kick off along Miami Beach’s open-air, pedestrian-only promenade, which stretches across eight blocks, offering an unbeatable blend of world-class shopping, diverse dining and rich cultural experiences. Address: 600 Block at Euclid Folly, 660 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Worldcenter (Nov. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.): The traveling installation will head to Downtown Miami’s Friday Night Market, introducing shoppers and visitors to Miami Beach’s arts and culture offerings while highlighting the district’s mix of open-air shopping, dining, entertainment, public art and thoughtful design. Address: 652 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
- Merrick Park (Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.): The traveling Lost & Found booth will make a stop near the fountain at this open-air shopping destination, featuring three floors of more than 100 retail stores and restaurants, including iconic luxury boutiques. Address: 358 San Lorenzo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
- Miami Beach City Hall (Dec. 3-5, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.): The campaign returns to Miami Beach for a three-day activation during Art Week, taking place outside City Hall in the heart of the City Center campus. Located just steps from the Miami Beach Convention Center and surrounded by world-renowned cultural events including Art Basel Miami Beach and Design Miami, this central location offers residents and visitors an opportunity to connect with the city’s vibrant arts scene, civic institutions, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Address: 1700 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Adrienne Arsht Center (Dec. 12, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.): Heading back across the causeway, the pop-up will take place at Thompson Plaza, near the Miami City Ballet’s elegant production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, inviting attendees to engage with and discover Miami Beach’s extensive cultural scene. Address: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
“The Miami Beach arts and culture scene is an essential part of what makes our destination so distinctive, with experiences that extend well beyond our beaches and major annual events,” said David Whitaker, President & CEO of the GMCVB. “Through Find Your Wonder, we’re bringing a playful, whimsical Lost & Found experience to communities across South Florida, creating an engaging way for residents and visitors to connect with museums, theaters and cultural institutions that make Miami Beach a vibrant cultural destination year-round.”
In addition to the traveling pop-ups, “Find Your Wonder” is supported by a broader marketing campaign featuring video, digital, social media, outdoor and print advertising. Campaign creative includes original watercolor illustrations of participating cultural institutions, highlighting the range of arts and cultural experiences available throughout Miami Beach. The initiative aims to introduce new audiences to the city’s cultural offerings and encourage year-round visitation to its museums, performance venues and other creative spaces.
For more information about “Find Your Wonder,” participating cultural institutions and upcoming activations, visit FindYourWonderMB.com.