Miami Beach Invites Travelers to Take a Micro-cation to Start the New Year

Beach-goers will find perfect options to eat, play and stay over a long weekend in early 2020

With two post-holiday long weekends just around the corner, Miami Beach is ready and eager to welcome visitors looking for a micro-cation, a short but noteworthy getaway that’s less than five days, to start a new travel year. A three-day micro-cation to Miami Beach is the perfect solution for Americans looking for some rest and relaxation without taking too many PTO days in 2020.

“Miami Beach is the perfect destination for a micro-cation, giving travelers easy access to pristine beaches, cultural experiences and opportunities to rest and recharge in the new year,” says Steve Adkins, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).“There are two long weekends in the first two months of 2020, as well as a major sporting event. We expect to welcome thousands of travelers over the Martin Luther King, Jr. and President’s Day weekends to Miami Beach, which is like no other place in the world, and offers an optimal mix of options to eat, play and stay.”

“Deep in the winter months, there is no place better to renew than Miami Beach,” notes Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “A long weekend is the perfect opportunity to travel here. Convenient and easy to reach, Miami Beach offers travelers across the country and around the world a seamless vacation with warm weather and top-rated beaches, restaurants, a range of retailers and various entertainment choices. Travelers should book their vacations now.”

What to do, where to stay and what to experience while on Miami Beach; there are dozens and dozens of options. We've gathered a small sampling below.

EAT

Mama Joon is housed inside the new Life House hotel. This restaurant boasts Mediterranean dishes with a Miami twist including mezze platters, roasted cauliflower and meat kofta. Diners can also enjoy the outdoor terrace overlooking the waters of Collins Canal.

Located in the trendy South of Fifth neighborhood, Papi Steak is restauranteur David Grutman’s latest invention. Celebs including J. Lo and Drake have already been spotted here. The menu offers items like wagyu pastrami, Maine lobster, chicken schnitzel, mac ’n cheese, latkes, and of course, the namesake Papi Steak.

Prime Italian completes the “Prime Corner” and offers classics like veal and chicken parmesan and USDA Prime and dry aged steaks. Prime Italian offers oversized portions in an upscale, shared dining experience.

Stubborn Seed, just 500 feet from Joe’s Stone Crab, is currently a coveted favorite on Miami Beach. Chef Jeremy Ford recommends sitting down for the eight-course tasting menu comprised of snacks, sourdough-crusted halibut and fava beans, and newer experiments from the kitchen.

PLAY/SPECIAL EVENTS 2020

Miami Jewish Film Festival: January 9-23. Established in 1996, the Miami Jewish Film Festival welcomed 30,000 festival-goers in 2019. Named “One of South Florida’s Best Film Festivals” by The Miami New Times, in the last six years the Festival has screened films from more than 35 countries.

Art Deco Weekend: January 17-19. Art Deco Weekend was created nearly 43 years ago by the Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL) to showcase the beautiful Art Deco buildings of South Beach. It is a free community cultural festival with more than 85 events during 3 days on Ocean Drive.

Super Bowl Weekend: Jan 31-February 2. The 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game will decide the league champion for the league’s 2019 and 100th season. This will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted in South Florida.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival : February 19-23. With over 65,000 annual visitors, The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) is a national, five-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

GroundUP Music Festival: February 14-16. The fourth annual GroundUP Music Festival returns to the ocean-side North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach. This year the festival welcomes iconic singer-songwriter/keyboardist Michael McDonald from The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan.

STAY

Life House/Collins Park is a boutique hotel housed in an historic streamlined Deco building constructed in 1934, tucked between the Ocean and the Collins Canal. Developed in partnership with local Miami Beach artisans, custom millwork and a handwoven tapestry embellish each room.

Located on the quiet west side of South Beach, on the stunning waterfront of Biscayne Bay, the Mondrian South Beach was designed with the influence of Dutch designer, Marcel Wanders. His whimsical and visionary style for the hotel is an homage to “Sleeping Beauty’s Castle” with a soaring lobby and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer spectacular views of the Bay

Merging Miami Modern architecture with an intuitive interpretation of Chef Nobuyuki “Nobu” Matsuhisa signature style, architect and designer David Rockwell drew upon Japanese architecture to create Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. The hotel’s oceanfront location evokes a contemporary Japanese beach house with the perfect balance of luxury, fun, craft and theater.