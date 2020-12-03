Miami Beach Recognized With Multiple Industry Awards Highlighting its Global Reputation

As a celebrated global destination, Miami Beach continues to be an award-winning city in 2020 for its unparalleled culinary offerings, rich culture, notable public art, a collection of plush hotels, and some of the world’s best spas and beaches. The World Travel Awards, the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, has recognized Miami Beach as North America’s Leading Destination and for the third consecutive year, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority as North America’s Best Tourism Board. Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards has also named Miami Beach a Gold Winner in the Cultural and Arts Category and a Silver Winner for Family Destination and Honeymoon Destination. The Travvy Awards also recognized the destination as a Silver Winner for Best LGBTQ Destination, Best Luxury Destination U.S. & Canada and Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada. The Visit Florida’s Flagler Awards recognized the MBVCA with a Bronze prize in Creativity in Public Relations for Virtual Travel to a Place Like No Other.

“Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world and despite this year’s challenges, the destination continues to be recognized as an exciting, vibrant. best of class destination from the industry’s leading award and accolade organizations,” notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “As a city that supports all travelers and their needs, we are dedicated as a tourism board to provide and support unique and award-worthy experiences as we look to the future.”

This collection of recent awards is a testament to Miami Beach’s notable programs including:

Art Outside – exhibition of contemporary public art in Collins Park and throughout Miami Beach

No Vacancy – a new program offering innovative, walkable artistic experiences at local hotels like the Avalon, The Betsy, and Lennox Miami Beach, the city brings the latest in culture and arts to visitors

Miami Beach Botanical Garden – a photo-worthy urban greenspace full of outdoor enthusiasts

Queer-a-thon variety show & silent action – fundraiser hosted by Miami Beach Pride live on-air with an exciting mix of kitschy performances, sketch comedy, and celebrity guests.

Museum of Illusion – a one of a kind experience for families to enjoy together and let their imagination soar with astonishing optical illusions.

In addition to award-winning offerings and experiences, the MBVCA is committed to strengthening their efforts through dedicated awareness campaigns including the current “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign. Showcasing local photographers and their take on what makes Miami Beach a must-visit destination, “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” serves as an inspiration to travelers as they look to make future plans.

“We are deeply honored as recipients of these awards and accolades that underscore our position as a must visit global destination. The “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign supports our recent wins and ongoing commitment to remain a coveted destination,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA.

For the most recent offerings and news from Miami Beach and to see the “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.