Miami Beach Rolls Out COVID-19 Relief Grants for Film & Print Projects

Seeking to welcome back the film and print industry, city officials today announced the availability of up to $10,000 in COVID-19 relief grants for film and print projects that shine a spotlight on the resort island.

“Despite the challenges the film and print industries have faced as a result of the pandemic, many have continued to work, employ and invest in Miami Beach,” Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales shared. “We hope this grant helps alleviate some of the expenses they’ve incurred to keep everyone safe.”

Miami Beach has been featured in numerous Hollywood productions and magazine photo spreads over the years. A few of the most memorable projects include Jerry Lewis’ directorial debut in the “The Bellboy,” which was shot entirely on location at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Don Johnson later brought his own style to Miami Beach as Sonny Crockett in TV’s “Miami Vice” while Will Smith and Martin Lawrence tore up the streets in “Bad Boys,” “Bad Boys II” and “Bad Boys for Life.” Most recently, fictional character Midge walked down the Fontainebleau’s iconic “Stairway to Nowhere” in season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Film Relief Grant will be administered on a reimbursement basis, requiring proof and purpose of expenses. Applicants will be able to apply for a one-time grant, of up to $10,000, to mitigate the costs of adhering to new COVID-19 safety and sanitation guidelines for permitted film and print activations taking place in Miami Beach between June 8, 2020 and Dec. 20, 2020.

For more information and/or instructions on how to apply for the Miami Beach Film and Print COVID-19 Relief Grant, visit www.miamibeachfl.gov/filmcovidgrant.