Miami Beach Shares its Annual Grant Program to Support Organizations and Future Events

Each year, Miami Beach is home to a variety of marquee events and experiences that bring travelers to the destination. As Miami Beach looks to the future, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) has announced their annual grant program, a collection of grants to be awarded to qualifying organizations in seven major categories to support key events and initiatives. Beginning October 1, 2020 through January 21, 2021, organizations are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive grants designed to bring new events and activations to Miami Beach.

“We understand Americans are making adjustments to their travel plans this summer and looking for alternative options to use their vacation time and getaway by car,” notes Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Miami Beach is a must-visit destination as travelers opt for future road trips, offering seven miles of pristine white sand and a number of seasonal deals from top destination hotels.”

The MBVCA distributes grants throughout seven programs, each with distinct requirements for organizations to choose from:

Development Opportunities – A one-time grant applicable for organizations with a new or a one-time event that has the potential of becoming recurring with international and national appeal.

Film Incentive Grant Program – Specifically created to support scripted feature films, scripted television shows, documentaries, short films, TV, or streaming services.

Major One Time Special Events – For organizations with a new or one-time event that has the potential to become recurring with significant appeal and inclusive of specific hotel room night needs.

Special Events Recurring – Tailored to organizations with an event that has a minimum of one-year track record as a successful tourism activity in Miami Beach and has received MBVCA funding in the past.

Special Projects – Exclusively for organizations with an event or program that can generate extraordinary interest and two out of three minimum requirements including contracted hotel room nights and media exposure.

Special Projects Recurring – Developed for organizations with an event that has a minimum of one-year track record with the MBVCA and has maintained the eligibility criteria with a minimum requirement of contracted hotel room nights or media exposure.

Tourism Partnerships – Created for non-profit organizations that have the responsibility to develop and promote broad areas of Miami Beach’s tourism industry such as neighborhood associations, industry service organizations, and area marketing groups year-round.

“Miami Beach will continue to be a staycation destination and we look forward to welcoming guests from the surrounding area and those who embark on summer road trips,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “We are dedicated to providing future visitors with current offers and deals available in Miami Beach to best fit their upcoming needs.”

For additional details and instructions on how to apply for a grant, organizations can access the Grant Portal and experience a fully automated application submission process at http://www.miamibeachvca.com/portal/login. Please contact Eileen de la Cuesta-Selva directly at

edelacuesta@miamibeachvca.com with any specific questions regarding grant applications.