Miami Beach Unveils “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” Campaign Featuring Local Photographers to Showcase the Destination

Miami Beach, a city like no other place in the world, has unveiled a new, multi-channel marketing campaign, “My Miami Beach, Your Escape,” featuring a selection of photos capturing the best of Miami Beach shot by local photographers. Starting this month and running through November, “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” provides an insider’s look at Miami Beach through a collection of eight images shot by locals chosen through a call for submissions earlier this year.

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) knows locals provide the most authentic and trusted perspective, offering visitors inspiration for their next staycation or getaway. With seven miles of beach, the perfect natural setting for a number of outdoor activities and home to destination hotels and restaurants, Miami Beach is a paradise getaway, only a drive away, ideal for a much-needed escape as travelers look to relax.

“Miami Beach is home to a variety of talented artists and photographers and as we collectively work to welcome back our beloved visitors, it was important for us to showcase a selection of authentic work from locals,” says Steve Adkins, Chair of the MBVCA. “The “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign allows us to not only support our city’s businesses but also our community by featuring their work and connecting with future travelers.”

Images for the “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign were submitted through a social media call for submissions asking local photographers to capture shots that represented their take on Miami Beach. Photography chosen and currently running in the campaign was captured by Gabriela Adian, Patty Villa, Majo Grossi and Michael del Riego, all who provided a unique take on the destination through their own lens.

“I love the colorful sights found in South Beach. It reminds me of the cultural diversity that makes Miami Beach one of the best places to live on earth or visit for vacation,” adds Majo Grossi, one of the selected local photographers featured in the campaign.

In addition to local photographers, the “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign will feature renowned celebrities and personalities that call Miami Beach home and represent art, food, wellness, culture, and the local lifestyle. To keep-up with the “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign and to view the upcoming social videos series featuring local personalities, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook and Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

“Miami Beach is not only a world-renowned destination because of our beaches, hotels and restaurants. What truly makes this destination like no other place in the world is our local community,” notes Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “This new campaign represents our city through the lens of those that call Miami Beach home and we look forward to sharing their work through this dedicated effort.”

Those inspired by the “My Miami Beach, Your Escape” campaign and ready to plan their next getaway can download the official app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/.