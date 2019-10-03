Miami Beach Unveils New 4K Technology with New World Symphony at 100th WALLCAST® Concert in SoundScape Park

—Saturday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m.—

Join the City of Miami Beach for the debut of the 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) visual technology at SoundScape Park. Approved by Miami Beach voters as part of the $439 million Government Obligation Bond Program, the advanced 4K system will premiere in celebration of New World Symphony’s (NWS) 100th WALLCAST® Concert.

City Manager Jimmy Morales will speak on the milestone event as part of a pre-concert panel discussion. The symphony concert, which will be conducted by NWS Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas with Daniil Trifonov, piano, will begin with an on-screen introduction by Mayor Dan Gelber as the 7,000 square-foot wall awes viewers with its newly advanced 4K viewership capabilities.

Further elevating Miami Beach as an international destination for arts and culture, this new technology establishes SoundScape Park as one of the world’s largest, outdoor public venue with 4K capabilities. Beginning this season, WALLCAST® Concerts and the SoundScape Cinema Series, which screens every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during the months of October through May, will utilize the new technology for projections on the 7,000 square-foot wall at the New World Center. All WALLCAST® Concerts and SoundScape Cinema Series screenings are free and open to the public. For event listings, please visit www.MBArtsAndCulture.org.

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019; Pre-Concert Panel at 6:30 PM; WALLCAST® Concert at 7:30 PM

WHERE: SoundScape Park

500 17 Street Miami Beach, FL 33139